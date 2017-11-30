The Worst Mistakes You Can Make When Marketing to Different Cultures

By Lucy Benton

Businesses of any size can benefit from learning how to advertise their products on an international level. Marketing to different cultures can be tricky, especially if a business or a company is not ready to embrace the latest trends. Of course, a little bit of research goes a long way when trying to find out your customer’s needs and expectations.

So if you want to introduce your brand to a large number of potential customers, you have to learn the proper way to market your business. Here are the things you should avoid when marketing to different cultures.

Not creating separate marketing campaigns for each region

While English is a predominant language all around the globe, and a large number of people know the basics, relying on it solely is not a good marketing strategy. You want to connect with your audience and the best way to do so is by using a second language. Therefore, you need to come up with a marketing campaign for a specific region.

You should also consider making separate social media accounts for each region where you will be able to post different campaigns without creating confusion on your main account. This will allow you to explore different cultures and see what is relevant to them. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram are the most popular options at the moment but see if there are other local social media websites which could be included as well.

For instance, China’s equivalent of YouTube is Youku Tudou and it has 500 million users on a monthly basis. Those numbers are huge when it comes to marketing and could play a key role if you are trying to reach more audience over there.

Forgetting to adapt the keywords

The right keywords are important for increasing the traffic on your website. Yes, you need to have quality content and interesting texts, but that is solvable with the help of qualified writers, or you can use such tools as Powerthesaurus, Hemingwayapp, Proessaywriting, Grammarly . You still need to include the keywords which are relevant to a specific region.

You can translate a keyword by using online tools or a dictionary, but it is always good to consult with a native speaker to make sure you have the right term. There might be a whole new phrase which could have more impact and provide a better description. Also, add some new keywords for each country in case there is something relevant trending in a specific area.

Not knowing the local culture

Each region of the world will present you with different cultural challenges. You should explore the local culture before you start brainstorming for your next marketing campaign to avoid possible mistakes. As an example, online shopping is not super popular in each and every country, so make sure you know that and conduct a quick research into the habits of your potential customers.

The same goes with the content on your website. Some cultures like vivid campaigns which are both colorful and eye-catching. However, others might prefer the opposite such as a simple background with a clear image of a product. So if you are thinking about going global, you need to learn everything you can about specific cultures and how to use that knowledge properly.

Not having a mobile-friendly webpage

Smartphones and tablets became a huge part of our lives, so creating a mobile-friendly webpage is a must. Your page should be easily viewed on all devices because a large number of users tend to browse the web while on the move. If your page is not scaling properly, or your users are having difficulties tapping on a link, they will simply give up.

You should cover every possible operating system, including iOS, Android, and Windows. After all, some countries have more Android users so make sure you are ready for all possibilities. Investing in these details right now will grow the number of potential customers in the future. Plus, it is a clear sign that you want to adapt and improve the user experience for everyone, regardless of their location.

Having the international customer base and marketing to different cultures is not as complicated as it seems. It does take some research and strategizing, but your business can achieve it if you have a hard-working team behind you. We live in a multicultural society and marketers need to adapt if they want to grow their business.

You want to create a relationship with your customers, so don’t shy away from using their language in your campaigns, or communicating with them on a regular basis. Successful brands are already aware of this and that is why they are at the top of their game across the continents. Start by learning about different cultures and you will have a clear marketing strategy in no time.

