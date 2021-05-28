The requirements management plan is a document that highlights all the duties and policies that a company needs to go through to complete the entire project successfully. This document is not going to cover all the steps that you need to take, but it will cover all the necessary information that will directly impact the method you use to reach the desired results.

Before you even start writing a document of this type, there are three different things you should have in mind. The first thing you need to analyze is the overall needs of your company. After you do that, you need to put into consideration the expectations of all the key stakeholders as well as the type of solutions they can provide to solve a particular problem.

Writing a requirements management plan is not as easy as it seems. However, going through a couple of stages will allow you to write this valuable document appropriately. Let’s find out those stages together and make the entire process easier for you!

Clearly Define the Project’s Scope

Okay, before we start with this part, there is one essential thing that we need to say. Writing only a requirement management plan is not going to be enough. You will need to write a so-called scope management plan that you will use to define the project's scope necessary for this document. That is the only way to make all the details clear to all the people that participate in the process.

So, why is project scope definition important? Without it, the stakeholders will not manage to receive all the essential pieces of information. Imagine how it would look to skip some of the requirements. There will probably be many misunderstandings, and, in the worst-case scenario, the entire project may go in the wrong direction.

Write Down the Requirements Management Plan Approach

As a business owner, the next thing you need to define is the method you will use throughout the process. Of course, you won’t always manage to complete all the duties in the same way; in some cases, you will have to use different methodology for individual projects. This part of the document is the most important one because it gives answers to a couple of questions. We will highlight them in the list below.

Identification of the Stakeholders

The first thing you need to do in this part is to identify who your stakeholders are. More precisely, you need to understand the demands and expectations they have. To do that successfully, you need to highlight all the actions you will take. You can, for instance, write down methods such as scheduling meetings, conducting interviews, etc. The pieces of information should not only stay in the requirements management plan; you should also write them down into the so-called stakeholder engagement plan.

Highlight the Way You Will Prioritize Requirements

All the projects that require more time and energy will require a bunch of different requirements. Of course, they can’t all be your main priority. Because of that, you should write down the method you will use to prioritize them. The mission-critical duties should be on the top of that list.

Determine the Responsible Individuals

Of course, you will probably be responsible for the entire process. However, that doesn’t mean you will manage to control everything on your own. You should determine who are going to be the responsible individuals for all the tasks your team needs to go through to complete the project.

In most cases, business owners decide on the most experienced employees in the company. However, even if you give your trust to someone, don’t forget to ensure a high level of communication and track the entire process.

Define How You Will Ensure Traceability

The traceability process allows you to track all the requirements of a project from the very beginning to the very end of the entire process. You can, for instance, use charts, but you should ensure it is matchable with the entire organization and project requirements.

In The End – Ensure Your Requirements Management Plan has a Plan B

It doesn’t matter how good your requirements management plan is. You can’t control everything and sudden issues could appear when you don’t expect them at all. Because of that, this type of document simply needs to have a protocol that will control and manage the appeared changes.

So, which type of information this part of the document needs to contain? Before everything, you need to highlight the reasons why new changes appeared and why exactly you (the responsible project manager) decided on making those changes. In the end, you need to clearly explain the impact those changes will have on the entire project as well as what would happen if the changes hadn’t been made.

This is probably the toughest part to complete, and people without good writing skills may not know how to describe all the details clearly.

Final Thought

Going through these stages will ensure that your requirements management plan has value. You will cover all the details that will ensure everything goes according to plan. Even if sudden changes appear, you will prepare all the people that are working on a project for them. However, keep in mind that everything you write needs to be clear to everyone. Because of that, if writing is not the talent you possess, you can always hire someone to simplify your content and make it more eye-pleasing.

