10 Blogging Tools That Can Make Your Life a Lot Easier

By Aashish Sarma

Irrespective of the size and nature of your business, blogging should be a part of your content marketing strategy. A well-crafted blog post has the power to drive traffic to your website, maximize your SEO efforts, create a strong brand positioning, and develop long-lasting relationships with your audience.

It’s also interesting to see how online blogs can increase your cash flow, thus helping you survive in a constantly evolving digital scenario. This is why blogging has become an important part of a brand’s online marketing strategy.

Despite the n number of tasks involved in the process, managing a blog shouldn’t be difficult if you have the right tools. Here are a few of them that make blogging a breeze and simplify your life to a great extent:

WordPress

WordPress is perhaps the best content management system (CMS) that bloggers can have today. The platform hosts an enormous number of websites and simplifies blogging with its easy-to-use content editor. It also provides a large collection of templates and themes to make their blog look professional. The best part of WordPress is its ability to integrate several other tools, thus helping you achieve more in less time.

Yoast SEO

If you are hosting your blog on WordPress, you may be looking for some useful plug-ins. Yoast SEO is one such WordPress plug-in that makes blog optimization an easy task for bloggers. You simply have to fill in the required fields and adjust your entries until the light turns green. This is an ideal tool for bloggers who use social media because it can help them set a title for their post, give a description, and provide a featured image. It’s a tool worth trying.

BuzzSumo

If you are managing a multi-author blog, you might be interested in knowing the authority and expertise of your contributing bloggers. This is where a tool like BuzzSumo is needed. The tool lets you find mentions of your contributing authors across the web and alerts you of the same. It’s a great way to ensure that only reliable and expert bloggers are contributing to your blog.

Canva

If you are wondering how to integrate images into your blog post, then Canva is the tool you need. This free tool lets you create custom images, graphics, charts, and infographics that would make your post visually appealing. The best part: it provides a wide range of templates so that your images can be sized to fit each social media site.

DrumUp

Your blog content is likely to get lost in the archives unless you promote it. DrumUp is a good social media tool that lets you push your content into various social media feeds. The tool allows you to customize your blog posts and automate the scheduling process without being repetitive. It’s a great way to promote your post a few times in the future.

Feedly

You need to do some content research if you want to be relevant to your audience. Feedly lets you discover a wide collection of content from across the world. You can add your favorite posts to the tool and add their feeds to find new content. You can use Feedly on both desktop and mobile devices, thus helping you discover the latest content anytime, anywhere.

MailChimp

MailChimp is an email marketing tool that delivers your post directly to your subscribers. This free tool even lets you create a comprehensive email list. You can use it to automate your blog marketing efforts, thus helping you save a lot of time. Following up with subscribers through emails has never been so easy before MailChimp came into being.

PlagiarismCheck

Originality is what drives blogs towards success. Hence it’s important that you avoid any form of content duplication. PlagiarismCheck is the tool you need in order to ensure that your post has no duplicate content. The tool is extremely easy to use. You simply have to copy and paste your post on the tool and check if your post has been published already on the web.

The Search Monitor

If you are concerned about keyword tracking, perhaps the Search Monitor tool can help you. Not only does it track keywords but also maximizes your affiliate marketing efforts. The tool allows you to track organic and paid website traffic and set it side by side with competitor websites. It’s a great blogging tool if you are looking for all-inclusive affiliate marketing, search engine monitoring, and ad monitoring insights.

Portent Title Maker

Perhaps the most challenging part of blogging is generating ideas. But you can use Portent Title Maker, which is a tool that helps you come up with blog titles. You simply have to enter your blog’s subject in the bar and press enter to get interesting (sometimes really funny) titles that you can revise to suit your post. You should certainly try it if you are struggling with writer’s block.

Aashish Sarma is a content strategist at Godot Media, a leading content agency. His interests include social media and content marketing. Writing, travel, music and socializing are hobbies that he pursues wholeheartedly.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aashish884