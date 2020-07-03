For many small businesses and nonprofits, getting your company’s name out to interested customers can be a daunting task with much at stake financially even in the best of times. Now throw COVID-19 into the mix and this seems an exaggeratedly difficult task. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be. What follows are ten marketing tips that can help facilitate not only the survival, but the thriving of your nonprofit during these trying times.

1. Understand the basics of SEO, or Search Engine Optimization.

Ultimately, SEO allows potential customers to locate you in a web search. SEO deals with your business’ particular placement in said search. This is obviously important in terms of generating business and revenue— the higher up you are in a search, the more relevant you are, thus the more likely you are to receive clicks from interested parties. If you are on a budget and don’t have the option to hire a professional SEO firm, take it upon yourself to learn SEO 101. This can drastically improve your online presence. Find free resources for easy-to-learn SEO and boost your position on web searches.

2. Familiarize yourself with all available resources intended to help your nonprofit survive during this time.

Do your research. There are countless resources available to help small businesses and nonprofits endure these tough times. Use your money wisely and take advantage of all support that’s being offered— that’s what it’s there for. Perhaps you have a little left over in the budget to put towards marketing costs.

3. Take advantage of your website’s blog.

Blogging is an effective tool to generate interest in your business. Blogging can help boost your business’ SEO and it also gives customers a chance to hear what your company is all about in your words— specifically why your nonprofit matters and why someone should spend their hard earned dollars on your brand. A blog is your opportunity to further push your nonprofit at zero cost and helps build your website’s authority, as well.

4. Learn how to do email marketing effectively.

Sure, you don’t want to bombard uninterested people with relentless information on your company. However, you likely have an idea of a hundred, maybe a thousand, people who are currently interested in your nonprofit. Can you figure out how to expand upon this? Try reaching out to people you know are interested in your business and provide incentive for them to tell their friends with similar interests about your brand. Email marketing can be a powerful approach to expanding your customer base.

5. Know your base and target them using Facebook ads.

No one knows more about your company than you. What customer base are you going after? Who does your nonprofit appeal to the most? There are ways to specifically target certain demographics and people with particular interests. Facebook ads make it simple to improve your business. Take advantage of this.

6. Create a podcast to promote your nonprofit.

Obviously you love and stand behind your nonprofit’s mission. Why not create a podcast to promote your business and help others better understand just what exactly it is that you do? Podcasts are far less intimidating than they seem and can be a great marketing tool when executed correctly. People are more likely to financially support nonprofits that they understand, and what better way to make people understand than explaining in an edited and controlled setting like a podcast?

7. Make YouTube videos to explain why your nonprofit is worth supporting.

People genuinely enjoy supporting nonprofits. Get your name out there by all means necessary. Make videos that allow your business to be easily understood and supported by new and returning customers. There’s no reason to keep quiet about your nonprofit. The more information you can get out, the better for your business.

8. Prioritize testimonials from satisfied customers.

Dedicate a page on your website where people who believe in your business can express their gratitude. Testimonials can help convince potential customers who are on the fence that your nonprofit is worth investing in. This is no time to be modest! Let your community of customers and donors speak for your brand. Invite and encourage them to do so.

9. Ensure your website is user friendly.

These days, there’s no bigger virtual turn off than a poorly designed website. Make sure you don’t jeopardize potential business by having an unattractive or hard-to-maneuver site. Your mission should be obvious and your links should take the person visiting your website exactly to where they intend.

10. Use approachable and friendly language to make your customers feel at home.

The writing on your website should be clear and informative, but should also have a friendly tone to put your visitors at ease. Language is important in marketing and having a professional look over your text is never a bad idea.

It’s important for you to understand that you’re not alone in feeling stressed or uncertain during the current crisis or any future crisis. Many businesses, small and large, are riding the same wave of ups and downs more than ever. This is a frustrating time for many. Keep your head up, follow these expert marketing tips, and continue to hang in there. We are rooting for your success.

Katie Tejada is a writer, editor, and former HR professional. She enjoys writing about events, travel, decorating trends, and innovations for the home, but also covers developments in HR, business communication, recruiting, real estate, finance, law, and investing.