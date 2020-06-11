You do not need a movie or production studio to produce your video. The best place is your place of business or where you may conduct business if you are a service oriented company.

1. Perfection Is Overrated

Too often I hear from clients that they need expensive equipment and a studio. Nothing can be further from the truth. If you wait to produce a perfect video, you could be waiting a long time. The sample video at the end of this post was produced at the company’s facility and one of their customers’ facilities. Minimal lighting and one video camera were used for this small business video marketing sample. We utilized the owner of the company as the spokesperson. At first, he was reluctant to be seen on camera, but he saw how easy it was and decided to be interviewed in the video.

2. Select a Company Spokesperson

If you, as the business owner, are too shy to go on video, select a company representative. It could be anyone in your company who can articulate and speak clearly. You might be surprised at the many volunteers who want to be in front of the camera as talent.

3. Keep Your Video Real and Honest

Do not say or proclaim anything that is not true in your video. By doing so, being dishonest can destroy yours and your company’s credibility. Be human, be honest, your audience will relate more to you, your product, and your services if you are.

4 Show Your Product or Services

Don’t be like a lot of companies using video to promote their business, they often fail to demonstrate their product, show the product, or even show footage of them in action if it’s a service company. It’s better to show more of your product then less.

5. Don’t Make Sales Pitch

Your small business video marketing strategy should include sales, but your video should not just be about a sales pitch. No one wants to sit and listen to sales pitches other than other sales people looking for ideas on sales pitches. Rather than bore someone with your sales pitch, try some of the following:

Demonstrate how your product is used, how it can save time, or money

Discuss industry facts or statistics

Teach your audience something as in a How To series

Explain the history of your product, product type, or industry

Provide some insights into your industry or product

Show how others use your product or services

I realize that the above list can be part of a sales pitch, but if you approach it in a manner as informational, then your audience will stay tuned in rather than clicking on the next video.

6. Promote Your Video on Your Business Website

Aside from uploading your video to your YouTube or other video site channel, include your video on your own website. You will be surprised at the number of businesses who fail to do this.

7. Be Consistent with Your Video Posting Schedule

Pick a day of the week and time to post your video. If you are producing dozens of videos daily, then you can just post them, but if you are like most small businesses, you are probably shooting one video a week or month. Pick a day and time for the upload and inclusion to your website. You will see that the more consistent you are with your video uploads, the more consistent you will be with your followers.

8. Include Your Video on Your Social Media Page

Most social media sites, like Facebook, offer video uploads to your personal page and fan/business pages. Make the most of this feature and promote your video to these pages as well. Followers of your social sites may not frequent your company website, but they will see it in their social media stream.

9. Broadcast Your Video Via Email

If you are producing a monthly or even weekly newsletter, include your video in it. Actually, embedding video in an email newsletter would be tough due to its size, but you can send a link or thumbnail image of the video and allow the recipient to click on it and view your video on your company website or video sharing site.

10. Include Your Company Logo and Website in Your Video

Provide your company information on your video, especially if you are broadcasting it via a video sharing website.Some video sharing websites offer space to write a description about your video. You can place your web address and any other relevant information about your video and/or product or service.

Wrapping It Up

There’s no doubt that small business video marketing is a strong marketing communication delivery channel in today’s online marketing platform. With literally less than $1,000 anyone can get started in producing their own videos for broadcast online. Companies not employing a video strategy as part of their marketing communications strategy are finding themselves being eaten up, not literally, by the competition.

Video marketing stock photo by one photo/Shutterstock