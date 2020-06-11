Eager to find out the secrets to design a great contact form? We shall explore basic rules to apply to build a perfect contact page, shall we?

#1. Go for a single-column format

We wouldn’t advise you to use a multi-column structure, since such a layout creates weak readability, causes confusion among the audience, and leaves a feeling that the form completion will take ages.

A single-column page, on the contrary, shall better readability, build a clearer and more advanced interface, and enhance the form usability.

#2. Think of comprehensible headers

Keep headings and titles clear and understandable. Find a couple of words to convey their key idea. With a glance, users shall figure out what they’ll receive after filling in the fields. For the record, you could also include some informational descriptions for greater motivation for the customers.

#3. Include only a few fields

That’s one more tool to improve your page usability. Having multiple fields will most likely scare off the users since such a contact form seems to require extra work and demand a longer time to fill out. Therefore, determine what fields are the most vital for you and your audience, don’t ask for the same information twice, and avoid requesting too private details, unless it’s actually indispensable.

#4. Label fields smarter

Labels represent explanatory titles of spaces to be filled out. Having them aligned to the left, it’s better to place labels above every input container. Thus, it’s more convenient for people to catch what they’re expected to complete.

However, when being located inside those fields, labels serve as placeholders, and then a contact form looks leaner in general.

#5. Make clear CTA

It’s critical to keep your call to action buttons substantive, understandable, flashy, and memorable. Avoid indefinite words, make your CTA be associated with your page content, and explain what the audience would obtain if they click it.

Instead of “Send” and “Ok” put “See the catalog”, “Sign up”, “Get the discount”, etc. Well, you got the idea.

#6. Keep fields proportional

Input containers must be sized proportionally. Neglecting the mentioned rule will cost a lot. All users’ names – regardless of their length – shall fit into the input space to be seen without scrolling through the container.

#7. Make the format customizable

Variety is what attracts a wider audience. Even filling out a contact form can be fun and exciting. Help your users enjoy every activity on your platform, including the “contact us” part. Apply specific radio buttons together with drop-down menus. There exist a great many instruments to take advantage of.

One thing regarding drop-down menus. Don’t overdo with multiple possible options, otherwise, customers might experience difficulties finding the needed variant. Thus, you risk losing visitors.

#8. Indicate input lines

Find the most optimal approach to highlight the field a person is presently completing. It could be a specific color (just avoid the red one), or something else. This is how you’ll make your contact formwork.

Moreover, if you program a cursor to automatically get into the first input line to fill out, you’ll have more chances that the audience will perform conversion actions.

#9. Generate valuable helper texts

Such a technique serves to increase page intuitiveness.

It’s about giving specific examples of what is required to be typed into every empty space. The necessary friendliness effect could be ensured with translucent micro texts that would fade away as soon as clients commence to type. Placing unconditional components and tooltips shall do the job as well.

Moreover, be clear as to data format, for instance, when requesting phone numbers.

#10. Highlight errors

When helper texts don’t actually help, people might make mistakes while typing in details required. So, such errors must be pointed out, providing the solutions to get them fixed. Highlight incorrectly completed fields in red, indicating how to rectify them. That’s a must-have for a perfect contact form design.

#11. Take advantage of progress bars

Whenever you have a few stages, apply the mentioned means.

Obviously, a simple format with a one-column payout is more preferable. However, a contact form might require a more complicated structure. Then, progress bars come to the rescue, since they present an excellent instrument for the given case. A complex form could be divided into several simple stages, so visitors will have no trouble filling it out.

#12. Divide related data into clusters

That would be one more means to manage multiple input fields. If your contact form has to consist of numerous points, just make it simpler by splitting into groups the information which is somehow related, and highlight those clusters visually. Thus, complicated things turn more understandable and easier to fill out.

Summing up, when building a working contact form, remember to keep it clear, putting away all unnecessary elements. It must be relevant, convenient to complete, and have great readability.

Anastasiia Taran is a writer for Agilie. Working closely with the mobile and web application development, Anastasiia often writes tips on the development process optimization, various design solutions, and relevant business cases.

Contact form stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock