By Samir Motwani

Cold calling is a cost-effective way to increase your sales. However, you cannot pitch your offer right away in the first cold call. Because cold calling is a means to introduce your products and services to your potential customers.

You need a lot of patience to successfully increase sales through cold calling. However, you can follow these 3 amazing tactics to improve the effectiveness of your cold calling campaigns.

1. Leverage Social Media to Warm Up Cold Prospects

Before making a call, if you warm up your prospects it increases the chances of them converting into customers. And what’s better than social media? It’s a great medium to warm up your prospects.

You need to pay attention to what your prospects are saying on social media. This will give you some useful information about your prospects which you can use on your cold calls. It will also help you start a useful conversation with your potential customers. It’s a creative yet effective way to know more about your prospects.

2. Always Invest Time to Research Your Prospects

It’s advisable to spend a good amount of time to research your prospects. The more you know about them, the more confidently you will be able to talk to them. And it will give you better results as well.

You need to know things like who your prospects are, what are their interests, pain points, and needs. You can also create personas. This will help you understand your prospects in a better way.

3. Create Your Own Script

You have very few seconds to get the attention of your prospects. It’s important to plan and decide what to talk about and what not to. So, it’s better to create a call script, which will guide you on what to say.

Your script needs to have a quick introduction of you and your business. It needs a strong opening sentence to get the attention of prospects. Talk about the value your products and services can provide to your prospects. And don’t sell too hard.

The script will help you answer the most common questions of your prospects without making you nervous. And this improves the chances of converting your potential customers into loyal customers.

For more information on ways to increase sales with cold calling, check out the infographic below.

Samir Motwani is a growth hacker cut from a different cloth than most entrepreneurs. This action-oriented technophile may have been trained as a developer but is a designer at heart. The current CEO for Salesmate, a CRM tool, is adept at developing low-cost strategies for startups and defining best practices for budding ventures. @samirmotwani

Phone stock photo by Benjamin Clapp/Shutterstock