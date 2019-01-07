This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of SharpSpring CRM for IZEA Worldwide. All opinions are 100% mine.

By Rieva Lesonsky

You work hard to generate leads for your small business—but it doesn’t matter how many leads you get if you don’t follow up on them. For busy small business owners with small budgets and smaller sales teams, precious leads can easily fall through the cracks. Customer relationship management (CRM) software can help you manage leads, engage with them and turn them into sales.

SharpSpring CRM can help. An established software provider, SharpSpring has been around for over five years; more than 7,000 businesses rely on its affordable marketing automation platform (similar platform to HubSpot, Marketo and Pardot). SharpSpring’s new standalone customer relationship management solution, SharpSpring CRM , packs tons of features into a product that’s free for life—not just a free trial.

Here’s a closer look at this free CRM for small businesses .

Contact Manager

SharpSpring CRM’s powerful contact manager tool makes it easy to import your existing database into Contact Manager or add new contacts. Fill out contact information with descriptions, notes you can share with the team, and reminder scheduling so you never forget to follow up with a lead.

The “life of the lead” feature shows every touchpoint with a lead in a timeline format. Just click to see what emails you’ve sent and received, what website pages the lead has viewed, interactions on social media and more. Get notified by email of lead activity (such as if a lead returns to your website or opens or clicks your emails) so you can reach out right away.

Lead Scoring

Unique among free sales CRM solutions, SharpSpring CRM helps you identify hot prospects based on engagement, page tracking, fit and more. These activities boost the lead score allowing you to prioritize your efforts around leads more likely to convert.

Email

Once contacts are in the SharpSpring CRM system, salespeople can use the Smart Mail feature to send powerful, one-to-one marketing messages in just 3 clicks. Choose from a variety of designer email templates or simple email templates, customizable with drag-and-drop tools. Templates are render-tested to display properly on any browser or device.

Pipeline Management

Sales managers and salespeople will love the pipeline management feature of SharpSpring CRM. Choose a linear or card view (shown here) that makes it super simple to manage your pipeline. Create custom stages, then drag and drop cards to the appropriate stage as leads move through the pipeline. Salespeople can see all their reminders in one place; managers get a real-time view of deals in the pipeline.

Reporting

SharpSpring CRM provides several different reports, including:

A pipeline report that gives you a snapshot of deals currently in the pipeline

A conversion report that shows you how well leads are converting

An opportunity health report showing recent activity on particular leads

Reports can be filtered by sales team, individual salesperson, campaign, time, date and more. (See example below.) Schedule reports to run automatically and deliver to anyone in the company on a daily, weekly or monthly cadence.

Why SharpSpring CRM is unique

SharpSpring CRM has features its competitors don’t offer:

It’s the only free CRM tool with a social media dashboard. See what people are saying about your brand, your competition, and your industry—then engage with leads from within the SharpSpring CRM tool.

It’s the only free CRM with web visitor tracking. See how leads are engaging with your website and follow up with them.

It’s one of the only CRM platforms that offers fully designed email templates and an intuitive email designer, making bulk email marketing easy.

It’s one of the only CRM platforms with lead capture forms and an easy-to-use form builder. Drag and drop form elements to create forms with the look and feel of your business website—no need to get an IT team involved.

Because SharpSpring CRM is so intuitive and easy to use, there’s no learning curve to get started. A mobile app lets you stay on top of sales wherever you are. SharpSpring CRM offers unlimited users, accounts, opportunities and products, so you can keep using it as your business grows.

Finding CRM with the marketing tools to grow your pipeline for a small business is a big challenge. SharpSpring CRM is beyond affordable—it’s free for life!

Tap the power of CRM. Sign up for SharpSpring CRM online and start growing your business’s sales today.

Lead stock photo by bearsky23/Shutterstock