By Alex Miles

Recruiters are always on the lookout of different tactics by which they can reduce the time required to hire candidates. Research has found that only 30% of companies are able to fill their vacant jobs within 30 days and the rest take one to four months to hire.

If the hiring process is lengthy, then around 57% of job seekers are likely to lose interest in that company.

Other research found that high-quality candidates are off the market within 10 days. To hire qualified candidates for your company before anyone else hires them, you need to improve your recruitment process.

To make your recruitment process more effective, you need to work on minimizing your time-to-hire. Here are some strategies that can help you minimize it.

Source Candidates Through Social Media

You can easily source candidates via social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other social media sites. These platforms will help you recruit candidates faster without any additional cost.

People who are already following you on social media platforms might be interested in your open jobs or can help you by referring people they know.

Look Within Your Team

You need to know the strengths and skills of your existing employees. This can help you find talent within your company and you might even consider them to fill your open positions.

You can promote existing employees within the company which will reduce your time-to-hire and will provide you with experienced and familiar candidates.

Run Ad Campaigns

To reduce your time-to-hire and to let prospective candidates know about your job openings, you can run paid ad campaigns. These ads will maximize your chances of getting qualified candidates for your open jobs.

If you have a large enough budget, you can run ads to raise the awareness about your company too. It will also help you build your employer brand.

Calling Candidates? Think Twice!

You can also decrease your time-to-hire with a thorough screening process so that you only need to interview candidates who are a good fit for your open jobs.

Here are two things that will help you screen candidates:

Resume Review: First, you can review the resume of a candidate and assess whether the candidate might be a good fit for the job or not. If you feel that the candidate has potential, you can then arrange a telephone interview.

Telephone Screening: Your recruiter should screen the candidates over the phone to get some idea about the candidate’s skills and personality. You can also get to know about their experience, communication skills, and knowledge. This will help you figure out if your hiring manager should call them for an interview or not.

Want to know more about how you can reduce your time-to-hire? Follow the strategies mentioned in the infographic below.

Alex Miles is a PR specialist for Candidate Rewards & TotalRewards Software which is a unique candidate experience software that enables companies to communicate the true value of their offer to candidates. She helps brands reach wider audiences and build good reputations with well-nurtured, cooperative relationships.

Hiring stock photo by iJeab/Shutterstock