If your company is located in an area that gets heavy storms, then you need to come up with a plan for dealing with snow. A snowstorm could cost your business quite a bit of money if you aren’t careful, and those losses will wreak havoc on your finances for years to come.

Slip and Fall Accidents

Following a snowstorm, you will need to take a few steps if you want to avoid slip and fall accidents. Those accidents often result in time-consuming lawsuits, and a seemingly minor injury could end up costing your company huge sums of money. To minimize your risk of one of those lawsuits, you should make sure that the snow is removed from all walkways and entryways at least a few times a day. You should also consider placing absorbent mats in front of all of the doorways.

Shipping Delays

Unfortunately, a major snowstorm is most likely going to slow down your deliveries, and there isn’t much that you can do about it. If you are expecting a storm in the near future, then you should probably increase your delivery estimates by at least a few days. Unexpected delays will lead to frustrated clients, and you might lose a lot of business if you don’t adjust your shipping estimates.

Roof Damage

To prevent roof damage, you should make sure that your roof remains well-maintained at all times. At least once a year, you should have a contractor inspect your roof and take care of any minor issues such as bent flashing or cracked shingles. A company that offers basic commercial roofing services will also be able to help you take care of emergencies such as a leaking roof or damage from high winds.

Burst Pipes

After a few days of snow, the pipes inside your business are going to get extremely cold, and they could burst if you don’t carry out a few preventative tasks. In addition to insulating the pipes, you should also try to keep the inside of your business at a reasonable temperature. Pipes generally burst when the water that is inside them freezes all the way through. During the night, you might want to make sure that one or two faucets are running slowly so that the pipes don’t become pressurized.

While many of these issues can be very expensive, your insurance policy could help you cover some or all of the costs. Well before the first snowfall of the season, you should take a fresh look at your company’s insurance policy so that you know exactly what hazards are covered.

Snowy street stock photo by Menna/Shutterstock