Impactful video content attracts consumers, boosts click-through-rates, and turns viewers into paying customers. We are all aware of this, yet video marketers keep struggling when creating video content; this post will exactly tell you how to avoid failure and create videos that resonate with your audience.

The 2022 Cisco Visual Networking Forecast report displays that video marketers firmly believe that their brand’s authority has escalated because of high-quality video content. Also, by 2022, 82% of internet traffic will come through videos alone.

What is not so evident is the definition of high-performing videos. Phrases like “right platforms” and “quality videos” are free to interpretation, and brand owners seem to have their own opinion on what these phrases mean for their business.

I have made up a list of the key elements that compose a high-performing video content based on Google’s principles on Video Best Practices, Webmaster Quality Guidelines, and the practical experiences of some well-known video marketing experts.

Professional design agencies are now actively marketing their services through video content and noticed a remarkable increase in conversions. Here is the amazing example of how you can use a video to market your services.

If your video fulfills these elements, it should comply with most definitions of high-quality videos.

It is aligned with Your Marketing Campaigns and the Customer’s Pain Point

You can’t explain quality video in one word since it is a relative term. In video marketing, it is mainly decided by key video ranking metrics and its ability to solve customer problems.

You can’t label a video “high-quality” irrespective of how beautifully scripted and presented if it doesn’t provide viewers the solution to their problems from it or doesn’t contribute to bringing value to your business objectives.

This confusion is precisely why Google’s product custom intent audiences are the best fit for video creation. It helps you to target people in your niche researching specific topics and solutions to their problems.

So before you publish a video, ask yourself if it something that your audience wants to watch. And even if they view it, will it turn them into quality leads?

It is Optimize for SEO and rank in Google SERPs

Crafting great video content is useless if no one views it.

A study done by Statista found that in the United States alone, 87 percent of people tend to spend their time watching online videos through any of the devices they use. The preference for video content is rapidly increasing among consumers to market their products.

So how do you make people discover your video when they enter a search query?

By making your video SEO optimized.

Here is how:

Use high search volume informational keywords with low competition to optimize your video content for search queries people type in Google. You can use the Google Keyword Planner, and SemRush to derive profitable keywords.

You have to use a focus keyword at least once in your video title so to make your video well-optimized for search engines. Top-tier video platforms prefer using the primary keyword in the video title for maximum results.

When creating descriptions and tags for video content, you have to include primary alongside LSI keywords for better video optimization. It is preferred to write 200 words long descriptions for your video.

Use a multi-platform promotion strategy for your video to reach a broad audience. And to best take advantage of the SEO efforts, you have put.

You have to optimize your video for click-through-rates by having an enticing title along with a custom thumbnail.

If you optimize your videos correctly, it will help you get maximum views on popular search platforms on Google.

The formatting of your video plays a crucial role in discovering how appealing it is in the sight of your target audience; make sure you give special attention to the optimization part of video creation.

The first thing you need to decide is the video platforms you are going to use to market your business. Choose a platform first and then create video content. For example, YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, and Vimeo are some of the top-tier platforms you can choose from based on your niche.

We all know this, one size doesn’t fit all. This is true when you are selecting a platform to publish your videos. The video you create for one platform might not work well on other platforms. Thus, choose relevant platforms for video publishing.

For example, for Instagram Stories, you can use even unedited vlog style videos in the raw format. But that same video format doesn’t work best on YouTube. The audience on YouTube wants to watch only high-end, ultra-polished videos with high-quality.

Whereas, if we talk about the Instagram story, it will not be as natural to shot a professional video. Why is this so? Your success or failure will primarily depend on how well your video performs on each platform. That’s mainly because each platform can send you thousands or even millions of views.

And for that to happen, you need to create an eye-catchy video to cater to a specific social platform. The question is, how do you go about finding which platform to focus on?

Here are the 3 main points you need to consider:

Start with finding out where does your primary audience hangs out? You have to focus on popular video platforms where your target audience spends most of their time researching for specific products or services. That way, your video content will directly reach potential customers looking forward to having better options that best fit their needs.

Find out if there is any competition on the platform you have chosen. If yes, it’s better to select a platform with low competition. So you can have a better chance to outrank your competitors.

Find out how capable you are to be successful in creating videos on popular platforms. If you have the right knack to make compelling video content, you should start working on YouTube first. That way, you can get the leverage from the second biggest search engine YouTube.

Plan out your pre-production strategy for each social platform

Once you select a video platform, it’s now time to work out on your production plan. If you want to create high-quality video content for YouTube, planning is the foremost step to get started.

For example, if you are creating video content to highlight your product benefits, start with writing the script in advance.

Your video plan may include the topic you want to cover, along with the list of features you want to discuss. You need to in advance plan about your live video content, so that it turns out to be as amazing as it could.

Moreover, plan about where you will be using the transitions, visual graphics, and b-rolls in your video. A good plan can lead you towards a video quality that is matchless and will help you drive more shares and views.

It helps you in boosting user engagement

Want people to engage with your video content on social platforms? If yes, make your video content attractive enough to compel people to leave a comment. Also, add a precise call-to-action at the end of the video.

For example, subscribe to the name of your brand channel. Moreover, keep your points short and crisp. It is best to use transitions to connect one point with another. Choose graphics that make your video content look interactive. Lastly, make use of CTAs that urge people to buy what you are offering them.

Don’t make your video content a sales pitch. People are more likely to avoid videos that are just trying to sell. Aim for providing value to people so that you get genuine followers and views on your video.

Are You Ready To Create High-Quality Videos?

I have tried to list down the key vital ingredients that constitute a high-quality video in this article. So the next time you are creating a video, you know exactly how to ace it from start to finish.

As evident from this post, it isn’t as difficult to create high-quality videos as some people believe. If your video covers all the points I have shared in this post, it will help you gain a lion’s share of conversions.

Let me know how helpful you find this article for your next video creation. I would love if you share your viewpoint.

Corina Joseph is a content marketing strategist at Logo Orbit. She loves to write about digital innovation, branding and tech-related topic.

Video content stock photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock