Business owners can take advantage of the benefits of Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) in several ways.

You can upgrade your traditional business phone service with little to no investment in equipment, depending on your current set up. What’s even better, however, is that you can eliminate your dependence on IT professionals to support your telephony needs by switching to VoIP.

A growing number of business leaders recognize the convenience and simplicity of being able to control their entire communication system with a single internet-based dashboard. By switching to VoIP, you can provide your employees with enterprise-grade communication technology for making and receiving phone calls, videoconferencing, file sharing and other essential tasks.

The following are four ways that savvy business leaders leverage VoIP.

1. As a Full-Service Solution

By replacing your legacy phone system with VoIP service, you’ll enjoy enhanced speed and reliability. A VoIP telephony system will enable you and your staff members to communicate across multiple devices.

Service vendors can provide your organization with a full, unified communications suite. With it, you can manage tasks such as chats, messaging, screen sharing and videoconferencing using a single interface.

2. Text Communications and Marketing With VoIP

Text marketing and communications is a cost-effective and powerful way to communicate with consumers and staff members easily. Nearly everyone has a smartphone, or at least a cell phone that can receive text messages.

With a VoIP system, you can send unlimited text messages to customers and employees using your business line. You can also use your business number to receive text messages.

3. Data Analytics

VoIP technology gives you access to a wealth of measurable data. You can use that information to make actionable business decisions that enable you to outperform your competitors.

VoIP services make it easier to put the customer first by giving you an enhanced ability to monitor consumer behavior and employee performance. By staying on top of changing trends, you can respond to consumer demands quickly.

4. A Better Solution for Long-Distance Calls

VoIP phone service enables you to maintain a local presence wherever needed. It allows you to bypass fees for long-distance calls, making it much more cost-effective compared to a traditional business phone system.

Furthermore, you can forward calls wherever you desire. Whether you’re in the office on the road, you can easily forward your VoIP number using your administrative dashboard.

Whether your enterprise is expanding or you want to provide better service, a VoIP phone system can meet your needs. You can stay a step ahead of the competition with this cost-effective and reliable service. Furthermore, you can have your new VoIP phone system up and running in a matter of days.

Today, a growing number of consumers choose to conduct business online. As a result, it’s becoming increasingly important to maintain a professional phone service for your business.

Internet-based telephony brings professional phone service within reach of even the smallest organizations. With VoIP service, you can take advantage of commercial-grade communication tools wherever and wherever needed.

Matt Shealy is the President of ChamberofCommerce.com. Chamber specializes in helping small businesses grow their business on the web while facilitating the connectivity between local businesses and more than 7,000 Chambers of Commerce worldwide.