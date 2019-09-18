In Q1 2019, Snapchat reached 190 million active daily users. Though Instagram has over 500 million, there’s still a sense for businesses to capture the attention of Snapchat users.

By Daniel Wilson

As you can see from the chart below, Snapchat has ample coverage of young people from 18 to 24 years old. Its scope on users aged 25-29 is also significant. If your company’s target audience fits the gap, you should consider advertising on Snapchat, because it provides advanced audience targeting capabilities.

Source: Marketing Charts

1. Identify Audience

The more you know about your target audience, the more chances you have to reach it. Start from learning basic Snapchat features to be acquainted with your new marketing instrument. It may be a specific location for a regional campaign, average income, language, and many other factors. Use Snapchat Insights to understand who to target.

This tool can also tell you about views over periods, personal characteristics of users, such as gender, age, and interests. It provides such figures as attention span, completion rates, content’s fall-off rate, and even the number of screenshots of your ads.

2. Define Clear Goals

It’s impossible to evaluate your content investment without straightforward targets. S.M.A.R.T. system will come in handy. Here is how it works:

Be specific – instead of setting a goal “I want more subscribers,” write down “I want 5000 new subscribers.”

Set measurable goals – take specific markers, like fall-off rate or attention span, and set a goal to increase them by 10% or 12%.

Think of attainability – for example, you attracted 100 new male followers per month with specific content. Now you can say that you want to double the number by posting more similar content per month.

Set relevant goals – when you need to expand the mailing list, you don’t have to encourage users to make more screenshots of your product. Instead, make posts with links to your website where the newsletter subscription is available.

Be timely – set particular dates to have a deadline for your marketing objectives to be implemented.

This simple checklist will help you be honest to yourself and concentrate on approachable milestones.

3. Examine Your Competitors

Competitive analysis of the market will show you what you do well and what could be done better. Here is the guide:

Define competitors – it’s easy to do by scanning followers of your audience and select a sample of brands similar to yours. Pick up the strongest companies to compare their actions and outcomes with yours.

Research metrics – in which networks are these brands active, how often do they post content, how many likes, reposts, comments, and shares do they have?

Now do the SWOT:

Strengths – what new marketing knowledge can you learn from the activity of your Snapchat competitors?

Weaknesses – what are their mistakes? How can you avoid them?

Opportunities – how can you make your brand look different? Maybe some humor will work out!

Threats – be prepared for anything that may go wrong, because it will. Try to nip all risks in the bud.

4. Make Your Account Discoverable

Unlike Instagram, Snapchat doesn’t provide lists of suggested users. Freepps.top advice is to promote your account by placing your tappable Snapchat icons and scannable Snapcode. Here are the best places for promotion:

Company website – place the back-linking Snapchat icon on the Content page, in the web site’s sidebar, header, or footer.

Email signature – your signature visually stands out, so it’s a highly visible place for the icon.

Newsletter – put icons in the header and footer of letters to make them more visible.

Ads – include Snapcode in your digital and print advertisements to get more subscribers.

Match Timings – average Snapchat users check-in around 20 times a day. Using Snapchat Insights, you can figure out top activity hours and adjust posting schedule up to be timely.

5. Boost Growth With Snapchat Ads

Snapchat Ads is a quick, paid method to acquire new followers. There are 3 types:

Snap Ads – these full-screen 10-second videos are used to encourage viewers to visit your company website, to download your application, or get more info about your product. Sponsored Lenses – you can create branded filters. When people use them, they have fun and promote your brand at the same time. On-Demand Geofilters – geofilters are available only in specific locations. They’re cheap and take about a minute to be created. It’s a perfect feature for small companies. This article will be helpful for you to start creating your first lenses and filters.

These 5 tips will help you to make your Snapchat advertising campaign more effective. However, it’s advisable to look for your field-specific tips to get a complete picture.

Daniel Wilson is an expert in the field of mobile app testing. He is also enthusiastic about mobile app marketing strategies. He always applies new promotion methods to boost Freepps.top, his website, with expert reviews of mobile apps.

Snapchat stock photo by dennizn/Shutterstock