Even the fiercest marketers can go weak in the knee when asked to write a blog post. They would do anything to keep away from writing.

By Raj Bokadia

Content marketing is an important marketing strategy. Improving your writing skills can benefit your business in more ways than one.

But words are difficult.

Putting together a string of words in an engaging, compelling manner isn’t always easy. The good news is that writing does not have to be a painful chore.

Any business owner and marketer can improve their writing skills. All you need are a willingness to improve your skills and a generous dose of discipline.

There are many tools you could use to improve your writing. Check out the checklist below to improve your writing skills in no time.

750 Words

750 words is an excellent tool that allows you to do a “brain dump”.

“Brain dumping” is the process of putting down all the thoughts floating in your head on paper. It’s not a status update or a blog. It’s a completely private account where you focus on writing 750 words without worrying about private stuff, incomplete ideas, titles, tags or sharing.

This tool tracks your words so you are sure to write at least 750 words.

And it’s gamified so you can have fun while you are at it. You earn a point whenever you write something, two points when you type up 750 words and even more points when you write regularly.

Build a Swipe File

A swipe file is a folder where you collect all the interesting stuff you’ve come across, such as copy, emails, ads, etc.

Whenever you come across something that makes you click, laugh, sign up, collect it in your swipe file.

Use this file whenever you need some inspiration.

Your swipe file would be digital or even physical.

Power Thesaurus

Power Thesaurus is a move over your ordinary thesaurus. This crowdsourced thesaurus sources alternative words from its community of writers.

The word suggestions are completely original and are powered by the editorial work of writers and several years of reviews and suggestions from visitors.

Grammarly

Grammarly is an excellent editing tool that catches grammar, punctuation, spelling and stylistic errors in your writing.

It is very easy and simple to use. Copy your text and paste it into Grammarly’s Editor and it works its magic.

It uses algorithms to flag possible errors in your article and suggest contextual corrections for spelling, grammar, style, wordiness and punctuation.

Grammarly also checks your text for plagiarism.

Reverse Dictionary

Ever found yourself in a situation where a word is on the tip of your tongue but you can’t seem to recall it?

Reverse Dictionary comes to the rescue.

Just type a definition or phrase that describes the word you are searching for in the search bar. You will see a list of possible matches in no time.

Daily Page

We’ve all heard of the adage “practice makes perfect”.

Sometimes, that is all you need to do to polish your writing skills.

Whether you are struggling with writer’s block or are not sure where to begin, Daily Page is a great place to start.

Every morning, Daily Page sends you a writing prompt to your inbox. You have all day to type up your response. Once you have written up your response to the writing prompt, you could keep it private or share it with others.

Hemingway App

Named after the American novelist Ernest Hemingway who was known for his simplistic and succinct style, this namesake app aims to simplify your writing.

This free editing web app allows you to make your writing more easily readable.

Paste your text into the Hemingway app and it will assess your writing to identify possible improvements to simplify your text.

It will start by identifying the readability of your text. Next, it will suggest how you can improve the readability of your content.

Wrapping Up

These seven tools can help take your writing skills to the next level in no time. Stay consistent, write with awareness and use these tools to write with complete freedom.

Raj Bokadia is the founder of Quick Copywriting, a copywriting agency specialising in copywriting services, blog writing and content marketing. Follow at: Quick Content.

Writing stock photo by Farknot Architect/Shutterstock