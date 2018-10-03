By Natalie Wilson

If you travel a lot for work, you may be used to living out of a suitcase for a large proportion of your time. It’s stressful to think of all the different things you have to pack and what to expect whilst you are away. You may, more than once, have reached the airport and realized that you have forgotten something important, like your phone charger or tie.

It’s easy to overlook things when you are in a hurry, so with that in mind, here are 5 things that you should take on every business trip.

Tools Of Your Trade

Depending on your job role, there may be a few key items that will really disrupt your trip should you forget to pack them. For example, if you are a photographer, then don’t forget spare batteries and tripods. For architects, extra poster tubes and drafting paper will make your trip a whole lot easier.

No matter your trade, you should consider investing in a few easy-to-carry versions of the tools that you use the most in your day-to-day job. Travelling for work inevitably means meeting and networking with potential clients and investors, so bringing items along that will help you to display your work will make your day much easier.

Home Comforts

Spending time away from home in an unfamiliar place will no doubt have an impact on your sleep and mood levels. Packing some home comforts will have a huge impact on your sleeping pattern. Take an eye mask to block out any light that comes in and has the potential to wake you up early and a comforting pillow spray and earplugs will help you drift off if you are staying in a loud hotel.

Packing some comfortable clothes will help you to unwind after a hard day. Men and womens sleepwear comes in many different styles and will make a big difference to how you sleep. Just having something comfortable you can change into once you get to your hotel will make you feel more relaxed and ready for the next day.

Travel Documents

This may be an obvious one, but make sure that everything you need to travel without any issues is packed first and in a convenient location. Print out copies of hotel confirmation emails, airline seat reservations and boarding passes and information on your rental car and place in a separate folder in a different part of your bag to the originals. Be sure to have any important emails saved and backed up on your phone, too.

Spare Work Wear

Obviously, you’ll be packing your best work wear, but make sure to pack a few spare items as well, just in case. You never know what you may spill or drop on your fresh white shirt during a dinner meeting, or if a passing car happens to splash your trousers with muddy rainwater. Having spares, whilst taking up a little extra packing room, will give you peace of mind should something like that happen.

Technology Accessories

Technology can be unreliable at the best of times, never mind in a hotel with a dodgy wifi connection. Take any charging leads that you may need, adapter plugs and extension leads in case you need to charge more than one at a time and backups of your most important files.

If you’re expected to work on your computer during your business trip, then you’ll be thankful for having those small things that will make your work a lot easier to manage. If the option is available, pay for a stronger internet connection during your stay so that your connection is quicker and more reliable and you’ll be more productive rather than giving up thanks to a slow and frustrating connection.

Natalie Wilson is a freelance writer in the travel and business niche, and can provide advice on anything from packing essentials to tips for motivating your employees. When not writing, Natalie can be found reading a good book with a cup of tea or planning her next travel destination. You can connect with her on Twitter @NatWilson976.

Travel stock photo by Tawan Jz/Shutterstock