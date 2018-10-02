The world of business is full of stories of triumph and disaster, and everyday decisions can determine whether a start-up hits the big time or a corporate behemoth completely collapses. While some of the biggest companies out there might seem all-conquering now, they, too, had times in their history where it all could have gone so differently.

Here are the stories of how 8 huge companies found themselves on the brink, yet made it back.

Part 2. Check back tomorrow for two more companies.

Marvel

With several blockbuster movies emerging from its Cinematic Universe each year, it’s hard to ignore Marvel these days. But in the late 1980s and early 90s, things were very different for the home of Iron Man, Captain America and the rest of the crew. Rival DC once again overtook Marvel in comic book sales and, in 1996, Marvel shares fell to just $2.37 – a drop of more than 90% from its 1993 price. Years of decline under owner Ron Perelman spelled trouble for the brand. But it all changed in 2005, when new management made a seven year deal with investment giant Merrill Lynch to finance Marvel movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was created in 2007, and, thirteen years later, Avengers: Infinity War – the 19th MCU production – made an incredible $2 billion in cinemas.

