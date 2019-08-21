You can find the right app development company by strategizing before you begin your search.

By Matt Shealy

There’s a better way to choose a developer than picking the one with the most professional website. Finding a competent app developer is challenging – but it’s not impossible.

With a strategy and careful consideration, you can find the right developer to build your application. The following are five tips for hiring the right active element company.

1. Do Your Homework First

Before you start looking for a development company, figure out what you need your app to do. Have your lawyer draft a nondisclosure agreement so that you can share the details of your concept freely with the developer. Now, you and your developer can brainstorm the app features that will help you meet your objectives.

2. Search for Quality, Not a Bargain

If you shop for a developer solely based on price, the deliverable may not perform as desired. A subpar build can cost you more money to fix in the long run.

Instead, search for a developer that will test your app on different operating systems and devices. During the interview process, ask the developer to explain how they will test for and fix bugs.

3. Review the Developers’ Portfolios

As you narrow down the candidates, start looking at developers’ previous work to distinguish whose most qualified for the project. Depending on the search platform that you use, you can review comments from previous customers to find out the results of past projects. Look for clues to find out if the developers delivered applications that function well and provide value to consumers.

4. Agree On the Terms Before the Project Starts

Unless you’ve worked in software development, it’s difficult to estimate the cost to build an application accurately. Work with the developer to justify the cost of the project. Also, make sure to agree on the timeline for the completion of the various stages of the project. A competent developer can explain the details of the project and will keep it on budget and on time.

5. Finding the Best Developer

Once you’re ready to dive into your search, use the internet to find viable candidates. Your developer should have experience in the various stages of app development, such as outlining project requirements, research, wire framing, coding, testing and launch. Finding the right development company can prove to be difficult without the right tools. There are a number of platforms online that can help find the right app development companies for you.

The key to choosing a capable development company is to strategize instead of using guesswork. With a sound strategy, you can find a software development company that will deliver a premium application. Moreover, you can find a development company that works well with your in-house team.

Ultimately, the goal is to find a developer who will build an app that will distinguish your company in the eyes of potential customers or clients. With a focused plan, you’ll find a provider that you can trust.

Matt Shealy is the President of ChamberofCommerce.com. Chamber specializes in helping small businesses grow their business on the web while facilitating the connectivity between local businesses and more than 7,000 Chambers of Commerce worldwide.

App stock photo by Juergen Faelchle/Shutterstock