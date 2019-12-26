Does a reliable web host matters for your business? The answer is a resounding, “yes!”

In fact, it can significantly impact your sales and traffic. So, if you pick the wrong web hosting company, it might cause your business and your website to fail.

Keeping your site running as smoothly as possible makes your prospects happy and prevents interruptions on your conversions. Reliable web hosting is crucial if you want to maintain a reliable revenue stream.

What is Web Hosting?

If it is your first time building a site, you might probably not know what web hosting is.

Here is something to give you an idea: You build a website; you are creating various files. These files have to go somewhere so that they can be accessible on the internet. Thus, you pay a web hosting provider to host those files for you on their servers.

Now, let’s take a look at the six key reasons a reliable web hosting matters to your business:

Better Customer Service

When your site experience downtimes, you have to be in touch with your web hosting provider’s customer service team. The main difference between a good host from a bad host is how fast they were able to resolve the issue.

An excellent host has knowledgeable customer representatives that will assist you with whatever issues or problems you might have, either through phone call or chat. They will make you a priority, and you will earn their immediate attention.

If you choose a cheap hosting provider, then chances are you will face longer wait times, underwhelming customer assistance, or worse ‒ they will be unable to resolve your problem properly.

So, this is something that you have to think about considering that it affects your customer’s overall experience with your website.

Your Site Needs to be Dependable

Your site should be working at all times. If your server is constantly down, this can negatively affect your business. That’s because customers might visit your site at any given time, and downtimes can affect your bottom line.

Of course, occasional downtime for maintenance and other updates are unavoidable. A quality web host will schedule these downtimes in advance, so you can better prepare for them.

Therefore, if you are experiencing constant interruptions of service, then it is high time that you consider a different web hosting provider.

Web Hosting Impacts Your Site’s Security

Website security is crucial for most online businesses, especially if one is handling their customers’ information and other payment details. If your website’s security is compromised, it can lead to data loss and privacy breaches.

That’s why you need to work with a web host that you can rely on. Shared web hosting is somewhat less secure and is more vulnerable to attacks that can affect the whole server even if the target is a site that’s different from yours.

A reliable web hosting should at least include the following:

SSL/TSL certificates

Domain privacy

ttp/2 connections

Malware protection

Web application firewall

Web security is more crucial than ever before. A trustworthy web hosting provider with up-to-date security features is an indispensable aspect of any web security plan.

You’ll Boost Website Performance

Your website’s overall performance and loading speed are correlated to your rankings on search engines.

If your site takes too long to load, you will have higher bounce rates and will deliver a poor user experience to your users.

Poor website performance can also be a result of a poorly coded theme or too many plugins. There are times, though, that this can happen because of your host as well.

It Gives You Flexibility

Another reason you should choose a reputable web host for your business is that they usually offer excellent hosting packages with a lot of helpful tools and plugins. These features could help you improve your website’s look and functionality.

Good hosting lets you implement changes on your web content quickly, giving you the flexibility to improve your customer’s user experience and serve them better.

If you are unsure if this something that your web host can provide, you might want to check customer reviews of your preferred host online, so, if you are eyeing SiteGround as a web host, you can just type in “SiteGround review” on Google, and you will have the customer insights that you need.

Minimize the Loss of Sales

If you mostly rely on your site to generate leads and sales, every minute your site is down can cost you a lot of money and sales.

Ideally, you should pick a host that has 99.99 percent uptime. That way, your site is also online 99.99 percent of the time.

If your site is constantly offline, then maybe it is time to upgrade to a better hosting package or switch to a new host altogether.

The web hosting that you choose matters. So, make sure that you do your research and educate yourself before ultimately choosing a web host. A reliable web hosting provider is key to your site’s overall functionality, leading to more sales and happier customers.

Matt Ahlgren is the co-founder & marketer of WebsiteHostingRating.com. He is a digital marketer and web developer, and when he’s not working on this site, he enjoys spending time with his family and taking his pug for a walk.

Web host stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock