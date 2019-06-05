Here are some reasons why startups should focus on HR trends through a supportive HR team.

By Dennis Hung

Most startups launch a business without understanding a need for a human resources department. Most startups assume that HR managers are responsible for administrative and other day-to-day activities that they, or their employees, could manage on their own. An HR department is not considered a cost-effective solution.

Your employees will become overwhelmed with tasks that take them away from other important responsibilities. This can lead to a high attrition rate, work inefficiency, and legal issues. Having an established HR department can help your startup grow. HR is important for any size company, especially those in the development stages. Here are some reasons why your business should focus on HR trends through a supportive HR team.

Build a Diverse Team

You’re a startup that wants to change the world. Employees are looking for more than just a company to work for. Employees want to work for a diverse organization that tackles issues such as poverty, race, and unequal employment opportunities. As your workplace culture grows and expands, it’s important to put your employees at the front lines of this change.

That means you should focus on building a diverse team. Focusing on diversity and inclusion should be the main priority for your startup. While startups like to bend the rules, diversity is one area where your HR department can be beneficial. They can provide you with the structure needed to reduce bias and open the door to underrepresented groups.

Supports Your Company’s Brand

It’s important for you to have a supportive group of individuals that you trust. To increase value to your company, an HR team has to understand you and your company. One of the purposes of an HR team is to support your overall strategic business plan and goals.

The right HR department can help you create and maintain a work environment from the beginning. They will make sure that your employees embrace your company’s philosophy, purpose, and strategy. They will help you find any candidate who will be a good fit. This process is usually done in-house and can be difficult to maintain with outsourcing.

Attract Great Talent

Since the economy has such a high employment rate, you would think that finding the right employee would be easy. When you only have a handful of positions to fill, you have to find the right person for the right job. Each person has an important role in making your business a success. Your talent team can help contribute to your development and growth as well as your success.

You need to find a group of team members who focus on recruiting the right individuals before or after the need arises. This is more of a challenge when your company is a startup. Not only is it important to find the right talent, but you have to encourage them to commit to a company that’s not yet established.

Better Retention

As your company flourishes, your employees need to stay engaged, happy, and productive. Companies with engaged employees grow as much as 202%. This can help reduce the costs of recruitment and training. An HR team can help you identify, resolve, and restore all of your employee relations.

Throughout the process, your HR department should be aware of the factors that increase employee engagement and satisfaction. The sooner that these issues are identified and resolved, the better. Your HR team should create and implement programs and policies to improve the quality of work life that benefits your employees such as incentives, promotions, raises, and vacation time.

Sustain & Improve Your Company

One of the jobs of your HR department is to provide and maintain the structure with standard operating procedures. The more your company grows, the more control you’ll have. Your business and employees should be able to work and function without you. For this to happen, you need to establish guidelines and structures.

Legal Compliance

You also need to be aware of the state and federal laws that will affect your business and employees. As your startup grows, the more complex those laws and requirements will be. Your startup needs to ensure that all legal matters are handled as quickly and efficiently as possible to prevent these issues from happening. Your HR team can keep your employees up to date on all laws, rules, and regulations. One of their biggest functions is to ensure that your company and your employees are compliant with these rules.

Dennis Hung is a writer of all things business. He’s an expert in sales planning, strategy, pricing, and product Marketing. He has extensive knowledge in organic-only SEO, social media marketing, lead generation, and management consulting. As well he has administrative experience training in call centers and personal sales teams.

Startups stock photo by ASDF_MEDIA/Shutterstock