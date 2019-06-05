Here are just a few ways that even a small business can offer big-business customer service with a personal touch to their customers.

By Meghan Belnap

When push comes to shove, it is the quality of your customer service that is going to entice people to want to do business with your company. However, many companies worry that they won’t be able to keep up with the perks that bigger companies have to offer. Here are just a few ways that even a small business can offer big-business level service with a personal touch to their customers.

Outsourcing to a Customer Service Call Center

When your business is just getting started, you may not have the staff to handle all your customer service needs. Thankfully, you can compensate for this problem by outsourcing your customer service needs to a specialized customer service call center. The people answering your phones can be trained to handle specific types of calls and to know exactly how you expect your customers to be treated over the phone to your exacting specifications. The more professional and accommodating the call center staff is with your customers on the phone, the more your customers will believe your company has its act together and cares about customer concerns.

Conversational AI on Your Website

Instead of having a boring static website like a lot of companies, it is often best to dare to do something different to up the level of customer service through online avenues. This is where conversational AI software solutions can make a huge difference in how you communicate with online website traffic. With modern AI approaches, it can even seem like your customer is conversing with a real person. In addition, AI software can help to address customer needs in a quicker time frame and over multiple channels of engagement.

Social Media Presence

Social media is an important contact point between your company and its growing customer base. How you interact on social media with your customers can go a long way in furthering the development of solid, loyal relationships through product offers and by publicly addressing customer-related issues on your social media page. When it comes to engaging customers through social media, speed is key. Do not leave customers hanging when these are all leads in the making.

Backing Your Products

Today’s tech-savvy consumer base is far more active in reading product reviews than in past generations. They are quick to notice companies who back their products and services with warrantees and guarantees as opposed to those companies who do not engage in these practices. By showing a willingness to back your products and services with these approaches helps to ease a customer’s concerns—especially in cases where the customer will be spending large sums of money with your company. Making these offers gives the impression that your company takes pride in offering quality as well as looking out for the customers they serve.

When you dedicate special services to make your customers feel supported, they are more likely to come again and again to your shop. Customers will stay loyal to the companies that value them, regardless of the company’s size or standing. Take the time to invest in your customers, and you’ll see the difference in your customer retention and acquisition.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She loves being in the outdoors and exploring new opportunities whenever they arise. Meghan finds happiness in researching new topics that help to expand her horizons. You can often find her buried in a good book or out looking for an adventure. You can connect with her on Facebook right here and Twitter right here.

Customer service stock photo by ra2studio/Shutterstock