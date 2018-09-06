By Dev Bhatt

For most startups to thrive and achieve a meaningful growth in the competitive market, they require funds pumped in to buy the right tools. While big-sized companies can afford to come up with their own custom tools, small businesses unfortunately need to either rely on outside vendors or make do with what’s available free or on a low investment.

With the advent of technology, the way the business is done has changed. The changing times has also transformed our humble mobiles into something that is super smart and intelligent, thus bringing in a revolution called smartphones. You’ll be surprised to know how much of your business you can manage from your smartphone. Moreover, smartphones have a long battery life and amazingly good memory and space – the features that are good for any business.Therefore, if you run a small business, it is imperative that you own a smartphone. Advances in technology has also made an otherwise expensive smartphone affordable; you can now buy high-end mobiles on EMI without credit card . The market is also flooded with budget mobile phones which you can use to run smart, free and effective apps to help you grow your business.

Let’s get started with the best 7 apps that can help you boost your productivity and scale up your business to greater heights.

7 Best Smartphone Apps That Are Best for Your Small Business

Slack

Slack is an instant messaging platform, wherein you can categorize the team’s chats or conversations into public, private or direct message. With Slack, it is easy to drop, drag or share documents, images PDFs in your chat conversations. You can add as many users you want. The benefit of using Slack is that it improves team’s communication and collaboration.

Skype

Originally a video conferencing tool, skype remains an effective and popular tool to get up to 25 people on a group call, share photos, files and videos, give remote access to your computer screen and send voice or text messages.

PayPal

With PayPal, you can accept business payments from customers while on the go. It acts like a portable register and is ideal for businesses that make transactions on the go.

Square

If you have a beauty salon, retail shop or a fast food truck, Square is the best payment app for you. It is known to make the transactions, fast and convenient. It also acts like a payment register making the need of a cash register obsolete.

FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the best app for finance and accounting. This app gives small businesses an easy and efficient way to track and manage invoices. The benefits of using FreshBooks are – create customized invoices, bill your recurring clients automatically, track and manage expenses, create P&L statements, and accept credit card payments on your smartphone.

Mailchimp

You can manage and build your mailing lists and easily send emails to your customers. You can also create and build customized email templates and newsletters, and also view and analyze your sent emails’ performance report. (https://mailchimp.com/ )

Deliveries

If your small business involves mass mail orders, Deliveries is a handy tool for you as it tracksall your packages. It gives you a real-time tracking of your package through an interactive map until your package is delivered. It generates a detailed shipment report and gives you the countdown of the days until delivery.

Unfortunately, not many business owners have fully understood the benefits of owning a smartphone that accommodates all these crucial-to-business apps. Other than giving you a competitive edge, smartphones are big in boosting your productivity, efficiency and user experience. Have you been wondering about cost-effective ways of growing your business? Smartphone apps may be the answer.

Dev Bhatt is the head of digital marketing at OnlyMobiles.com. Being a tech enthusiast, he also blogs to help his readers make informed decisions like when to buy mobiles on EMI without credit cards, when to choose a different payment method, or what to look for in the latest models.

Smartphone stock photo by SFIO CRACHO/Shutterstock