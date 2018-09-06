If you are in the online business industry, you must know the saying ‘Content is king.’ And we can only attest to the importance of knowing what this quote means and living by the principle of creating highly engaging content pieces.

By Sireesha Narumanchi

You see, the digital marketing industry is based on the basic foundation of content creation.

When you’re creating blog posts or any type of content piece, you have to make an effort to make your piece standout. It has to be top rated in every aspect; for it to achieve its final goal: complete reader engagement.

For your blog posts to resonate to the readers, you have to make sure that you follow certain guidelines when you’re writing them.

Here are some of the things that you need to remember, to capture your readers’ attention and make them loyal followers of your blog:

Write for Your Audience

The ultimate goal of any online marketer or business owner is to have loyal audiences who’d vouch for them or speak good word about their business. Creating a content piece that’s well suited to your readers is the most important factor in getting them to engage with you. They must be able to relate to the piece either by experience or because it’s something they are interested in.

Ask yourself the question ‘Why would anyone read this content?’ This can lead you to write useful articles for your audience. For example, I had piles of emails from my readers about finding online jobs recently. This inspired me to write a long form content piece that talks about flexible jobs. The content quickly became my readers’ favorite, because it’s something that they have been wanting to see in my site.

Also, remember to dig deeper into your niche and write in-depth content which can captivate your readers. Always keep your promotional content to less than 20% in your posts.

Solve a problem

Did you know that there is a blog born for every half a second ? That’s an astounding amount of content written every day! How are you going to stand out when there are millions of blogs that talk about the same things? Simple: solve a unique problem.

I am not talking about the greenhouse effect, global warming or the oil crisis. Though you could write your angle on these issues as well.

If you know your niche very well, then you must know what the pain points of your readers are. You should always seek answers to the question ‘what’s in this blog that will benefit or solve the pain points of my audience?‘

The best way to make your content unique and worth coming back to is making it a solution to a problem.

Be Actionable

No one is going to find your content comprehensive if you don’t lead them to some actionable steps. Making your content informative and actionable is the best recipe for a stellar article. Though creating an in-depth, informative piece of writing is vital, making it more on-point, and actionable is more powerful.

Address the readers’ problems and give them the best solutions which can be done practically.

It is not going to help you if you tell your readers about the hardships of email marketing and don’t give relevant ways to solve this issue.

Educate and Inspire

This is the golden rule in any business. Like I mentioned earlier, prioritizing your readers is the key to great content. If you are a subject matter expert, then educating them with your knowledge and giving them solutions to their niche specific problems will make your content most sought after.

As a blogger and an entrepreneur with an online business, I have always been inspired by the plethora of successful bloggers out there. I have learned a great deal from their content which led to the success of my business.

Remember to teach your readers and inspire them to achieve their goals through your content.

Identify with Your Readers

I have always shared my business journey with my audience, which increased their trust in me and my business. This is the most important commandment of any business. If you don’t understand their problems and identify with them, you cannot give them what they need.

Some time ago, I had a reader ask me about entry-level work opportunities. I had the same struggle when I was searching for remote jobs eight years ago. Creating an article with my personal experience made it one of my most visited content on my site.

Pro tip: be personable, be genuine and share how you overcame the hurdles they are currently experiencing.

If you want to scale your business, then the first thing you need to do is focus on how to engage your audience with authoritative and resourceful content. And I am sure if you follow the tips above, you are going to be a keeper in your readers’ list of trusted websites.

Sireesha Narumanchi is a career blogger and founder of Crowdworknews.com . She helps remote job seekers find legitimate online jobs, blogging tips, and side hustles through her blog. She has successfully grown her online business from scratch to a full-time gig in just two years. Sireesha has been featured on websites like MyCorporation, Fairygodboss, and Timingapp. You can find her at @crowdworknews1

Content stock photo by Cube29/Shutterstock