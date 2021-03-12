This article highlights the top seven email marketing strategies that you need to know to boost your sales. If you incorporate these handy tips into your routine, the entire process will become systematic for you and help your business reap excellent rewards in terms of new prospects and leads.

Formulate an Email Marketing Plan

While devising an email marketing strategy, always start with defining your audience. No matter the product you are selling, you need to be clear about the message and communicate it better with your audience. A good email marketing consultant will help you create users’ segments within your audience, and you can then send them personalized emails. This kind of targeting can raise engagement level and result in a more significant ROI.

Design Your Email Effectively

While you are designing your email campaign, you must focus on the email’s message and keep its design very brief and straightforward. You can consider laying the campaign elements in a hierarchical form. This approach puts essential information on the top and then advances with the lesser critical topics.

This style enables people to skim through the email even if they are running late and are short on time. You can even consider coding an HTML template for your email to get greater control over the email design.

Design What and When to Send with a Strategy

Now that you have finally decided who you will be sending your emails out to, it is time that you ponder over your content. For this purpose, you need to develop a unique content marketing strategy. Your emails should contain a goal that rings a bell with the customer. You should always be aware of what the customer required from you. Just like the content, the timing also matters.

If you are badgering your customers left, right, and center with emails, they are more likely to ignore them or, worse, even unsubscribe. Choose a pace that suits you and your customer’s needs to ensure that you are not spamming them.

Make Segments based on Recipient Demographics

It is imperative to identify a smaller group of people within your extensive set of subscribers. These smaller groups are called segments, and once you have identified them, it will be much easier for you to send emails that are relevant to them and give your campaign a better result. Sending bulk messages to the entire list is rarely helpful.

If you want to optimize your email marketing strategy, you must segment your list. Segmentation offers better click-through rates and a higher conversion percentage.

Test the Email More Than Once

Always remember to test your email in different ISPs and email clients. Testing emails is essential since the intended recipients are diverse in their backgrounds, opinions, and behavior. An email for a specific demographic could mean differently for another client demographic. Also, ensure that you check the email on a mobile device as they can appear different, especially if they have a responsive design.

Involving friends and family to check for typos and give you feedback is the best bet if you improve at email marketing. You can send them a test email, and they can critique the layout by reviewing the campaign. You can also alternatively run an A/B test that lets you check out different versions of the email to see for yourself how the changes impact the overall result.

Automate Your Email Campaigns

You can consider automating your emails, i.e., you can set them for a particular time and then completely forget about it. These emails can either be in the form of a welcome email, a follow-up email, or an email that gives your customers some special offers. Not only does automation streamline your communication chain, but it also increases your ROI while letting you focus on more important things instead.

Measure Campaign Performance Consistently

Make sure to always measure your performance using marketing analytics software. The most apparent statistic is the measure for opens and clicks as it directly gauges the engagement on the campaign. It oversees how your email’s subject lines and its enclosed content resonate with the subscribers on the list. You can also consider comparing them with other players in the industry so that you know your competition.

E-commerce link tracking also keeps tabs on your client’s purchases. The information is usually presented in the form of subscriber profiles on your account dashboard. Website traffic tracking allows you to track your website traffic efficiently or on your ecommerce landing page after launching a campaign.

Key Takeaways

A good marketer will always be aware of the afore-mentioned tips to nail their email marketing strategy in due course of time. Adhere to these tips to reap success consistently.

Chris Donald is the Director of InboxArmy, an e-commerce email marketing agency that specializes in providing email marketing services from production to deployment. Chris’s success track record covers building email programs at competitive email marketing pricing and using data-driven strategies to turn around underperforming accounts.

Email marketing stock photo by Roobcio/Shutterstock