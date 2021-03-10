Behind every successful content marketing strategy is a content writing service that knows how to get the job done. Whether a large or small content agency, the writing professionals know how to keep content King.

And content marketing is critical to every business’ overall marketing strategy. Content entices consumers to click and convert. It is the driving force for business growth and success.

Did you know that 70 percent of marketers actively invest in content marketing? It is also seen by marketers as a “very important” part of the overall business strategy, according to a 2020 HubSpot report.

And when it comes to success, the top metric for a powerful content marketing plan is increased sales.

This paints a pretty clear picture of just how important content marketing and premiere content writing services (such as those from Brafton) are for a company’s bottom line. But how do you find the right content agency for your business needs.

There are a few best practices to follow when searching for content writing services. To help, we compiled out top tips to help you and your business find the perfect fit.

1. Content Writing Services Team Must Know Your Target Customer

This is an important content writing services tip to keep in mind when doing your agency search. The writing team needs to know the goals behind your content strategy, your brand voice, your product and/or service benefits, and most importantly, your target customer.

Top notch writing services teams will take the time to really understand your target customer, examine the buyer’s funnel, and do a bit of social media due diligence.

Adapting content to a business’ tone and brand can go a long way when it comes to conversions at every buyer funnel stage. Great writers can make this happen, keeping the reader engaged.

2. Content Writing Service Reliability Is Absolutely Paramount

Reliability is important for your business’ content strategy. Not only do writers need to understand your target customer, but they also need to pump out content consistently to keep that audience engaged.

A few reliability must-haves include:

Deadlines are always met

The quality of the work is consistent

Communication is easy and ongoing

How can you find content writing services that keep the above a top priority? First, you can begin with getting recommendations from others. This is often the best way to find a reputable and reliable content agency.

Looking at reviews, doing a bit of online due diligence, and seeing what communication is like when you first make contact can all help you decide on the right content agency for your business.

3. Content Should Always Be Top Notch

The content team delivering content consistently also needs to be whipping up high quality content. What does “high-quality” actually mean? First, the content needs to be well written with no grammar issues.

Other factors of high-quality content include engaging, actionable content, informative content, and content that is fresh and original. Original content is probably the most important. Writers should not be duplicating anything.

4. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Best Practices Need To Be In Place

One of the most important aspects of content these days is search engine optimization best practices. In most cases, businesses are delivering content online to the masses, making it important for SEO to be in place for maximum search engine ranking.

An SEO powered content strategy can make a big time impact on traffic to the website, conversions, and overall annual revenue. Content writing services worth considering should be familiar with SEO, SEO tools, keyword research, optimization of content, and analytics.

A proven track record can help you make a decision as well, so ask for examples of SEO writing and analytics. Content without SEO is simply content that is never seen online.

5. Content Writing Services Teams Should Fit Well With Your Business

Having a strong, easy work arrangement with your content writing services team can maximize success. A few important parts of the success equation include:

Simplified invoicing and payments

Ability to communicate and collaborate with internal teams

Transparency in all aspects of the work

Project workflows that are easy to follow

Transparency is absolutely important. Service providers that are willing to negotiate terms and get moving in a powerful direction will most likely have transparent processes.

6. Look For Content Writing Services With End-To-End Capabilities

It is definitely not easy to develop a content strategy, track metrics, and keep up with the content writing services provider. Instead of doing a ton of work within the content development space, it may be worthwhile to find a provider with more depth.

For instance, a writing service provider that creates a content strategy, develops campaigns, and tracks campaign metrics can definitely be more useful. Especially if there is a lot of growth in a business.

Having a provider that serves up an end-to-end content solution can save a company valuable resources.

In Conclusion . . .

Finding content writing services that can actually get the job done and remain a good long-term fit for your company can certainly be challenging. But it really doesn’t need to be. The above may prove useful in your hunt for a writing service provider that can get the job done for your business. What’s your content plan for 2021?

Michael Zhou is a Senior VP of Business Intelligence Development and has assisted the Fortune 1000 company with expertise in the web as a whole, including ground-zero marketing efforts that benefit both consumer and vendor. He is also contributor on Esprittoday.

Writing content stock photo by GaudiLab/Shutterstock