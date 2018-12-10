By Muriel Vega

A recent survey by Bankrate revealed that 44 million Americans currently have a side hustle to bring in some extra cash in addition to their 9 to 5 job.

Thinking of joining that side gig revolution? We don’t blame you!

Having a little extra cash to pay down debt, build up savings or simply to treat yourself can reduce the burden on your main paycheck.

Finding your perfect side hustle

If you have a full-time job with strict hours, you’ll need to find a flexible side hustle that can thrive in your apartment after hours. And while renting out a room of your apartment might be tempting to make some extra money in this thriving sharing economy, make sure that your landlord gives the OK before committing to anything.

If it’s not allowed and you get caught, they can terminate your lease. Always make sure to check your lease before you start any apartment side jobs. But if you’re given the A-OK, here are seven flexible side hustles you can do from the comfort of your apartment.

1. Freelance anything

Take your skills from your day job and optimize them beyond your desk for a side hustle. Build a business as a freelance writer, copywriter, transcriber, graphic designer and more to earn that extra cash from your couch.

Sites like Upwork and Fiverr are great starting points to start building a roster of clients and depending on your time allowance, you can also reach out to an agency that hires for project-based contractors.

2. Ebay or Etsy seller

Got an eye for vintage furniture? Or maybe you’re more crafty and creative? Opening up an e-commerce business can be a great way to fulfill your passion for something creative.

Maybe you’ve been thinking of selling your own greeting cards or making witty wood signage. If so, then e-commerce site Etsy is the perfect avenue to reach new customers.

If you love visiting flea markets and spotting gems, an eBay store may be a better option for you to turn a profit.

3. Babysitting

If you love kids and getting on the floor with them to play, offer your babysitting services on nights and weekends through neighborhood groups, your complex’s community board or to friends and family. There are also a few apps out there, like college student-focused Wyndy, for on-demand services.

Best yet, if they love you (and who wouldn’t?), they’ll always have you on speed dial for future gigs and spread the word to their friends.

4. Online surveys and focus groups

Got a minute and lots of opinions? Apply to agencies online to fill out surveys and get into focus groups. Sites like Swagbucks and MyPoints offer paid surveys to consumers interested in spending a few minutes giving their opinion.

Marketing agencies conduct online focus groups if you already buy a specific product or follow a certain lifestyle. Maybe you’re an avid TV watcher or love to taste new snacks, so be sure to add yourself to the mailing lists of those in your area.

5. Create e-courses or webinars

Create an e-course or webinar about a niche skill that you have, from cooking to marketing. By using sites like Skillshare, you can monetize your professional skills that may be hard to come by.

Perhaps you’re a social media guru? Create an e-course about growing your social media following in an authentic way. All you need is a tripod and a good microphone to start filming.

6. Sell your photos online

Take advantage of your photography background and already growing library of images by selling landscapes or other non-specific imagery to stock websites and earn your extra cash via royalties.

If selling your own products is more your thing, upload your favorite images to Society6 or similar sites and offer phone cases, pillows and prints of your work.

7. Virtual assistant

There are only so many hours in the day and busy entrepreneurs often need a hand with their to-do list. Offer your virtual assistant services online with tasks like answering emails, updating websites, bookkeeping and more administrative tasks.

Sites like UAssistMe and Zirtual hire on-demand virtual assistants for an hourly-based rate and provide them with a set schedule and a client to work with based on their skills.

This article originally appeared on the Apartment Guide Blog.

Muriel Vega is an Atlanta-based journalist and editor who writes mostly about technology and its intersection with food and culture. She’s the managing editor of tech news publication Hypepotamus, and has contributed to The Guardian, Atlanta magazine, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, VICE and more. https://twitter.com/murielvega

Apartment stock photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock