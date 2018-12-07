Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Special Series: Countdown to 2019
- How to manage your cash flow
- How to manage your employees’ time & schedules
- How local marketing can transform your small business
Special Series: Preparing for Uncertainty
- Is your small business prepared for disaster?
- Are you ready for an economic downturn?
- Protecting your business from legal challenges
What’s Hot in 2019
Best Practices
- 5 steps to turning your business into a franchise
- Can your IT handle your business growth?
- 4 work-from-home secrets no one talks about
- 23 great apps for business travelers
- State of Hispanic-owned businesses
Accountants
- Getting your clients to close inactive businesses before year-end
- Year-end services to offer your clients
Construction Businesses
- 5 ways your construction company can go green
HR
- Holiday gifts for employees
- How to stop job candidates from “ghosting” you
Marketing
- Making the most of your ultimate marketing tool
Retail
- 19 ways to boost your last-minute holiday sales
Women
- 15 great websites for women business owners
