The world has changed a lot due to coronavirus. Probably the most impactful of these changes is the rise of the work-from-home culture. The percentage of people working from home has sharply risen from 2 % to 42 %, primarily due to the pandemic. Although widespread vaccinations of employees may allow offices to open up again, a lot of businesses plan to continue giving employees the option of working remotely in order to reduce their companies’ overhead costs. If you are given this option, it might not be a bad idea to take up this offer as it would allow more flexibility in the day and will free up money and time previously spent on commute. However, people are more susceptible to distractions at home and for this reason, we have come up with a list of tips to change your work environment into a remarkable productivity hub.

1. Customize Desk to Your Needs

Investing in a sit-stand desk is one of the most important actions you can take to boost your productivity. Height adjustable desk gives you the option of working while standing and sitting which is important not only to ensure you can adjust your environment to your preference at a specific time but also to remain healthy. The use of height-adjustable desks reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and aches and pains in the body. In addition to investing in sit-stand desks, investing in an ergonomic chair might also be helpful. Alongside boosting your productivity, ergonomic chairs provide excellent support for the human body helping you in your posture. They also help relieve hip pressure, improve blood circulation and decrease back and neck pains.

2. Organize Your documents!

When working remotely, the line between your professional life and home life becomes thin. This may lead to your work documents getting mixed with your personal material at home which, in turn, decreases your productivity. It is up to you to counter this problem. Make sure to keep your desk tidy and have a specific place designated for each of your work materials. Invest in files to organize your work documents. In some cases, buying a partitioned cabinet may also be a good idea. Partitioned cabinets help you organize to a level where you can get hold of almost all your work materials instantly.

3. Designate a Work Room

It goes without saying but the room you are working in is the largest component of your work environment. As what is your sight affects what is in your mind, being able to look at your bed may encourage you to relax and even go to sleep. Alongside, having a consistent work environment which allows you to make gradual improvements tailored to your working needs. Thus, it is best to designate an enclosed space other than your bedroom as the place where you are going to work. If you can, make sure that space is away from the place where the most activity happens in your house to reduce distractions.

4. Identify Your “Work Noise”

The noise around you plays a huge role in shaping your work environment. While a sudden unusual noise can disrupt a workflow you waited so long to manifest, consistent and familiar noises are usually good for working. As the absence of any noise is also consistent, a lot of remote workers have a preference for complete silence. However, if you are a person who tends to get too bored, and thus distracted, in silence, it may be beneficial to experiment with different background noises and see which ones help you focus the most.

5. Plan Out Your Day

As stated earlier, the line between your professional life and home life becomes thin during work-from-home. On one hand, you may get too distracted by your home life during work hours and not get anything done. On the other hand, you may start working longer hours and end up being a workaholic. This is why it is very important to plan out your day including your work schedule and your post-work schedule. This is because humans tend to be more productive and less susceptible to distractions when they have a plan in mind and have set deadlines for them to finish their task.

6. Turn Off Phone Notifications

The phone has become the most important item we own. We try to make it as less distractive as possible but in vain. We are vulnerable to phone distractions such as social media notifications and calls from friends. If you require your phone at work, make sure to turn off notifications from Facebook, Instagram, and other social media applications. However, if your phone is not required for work, you may be better off never bringing it inside your designated workspace.

7. Dress Comfortably

One of the most pronounced benefits of remote work is the flexibility to dress as you choose. While employees are normally restricted to specific types of clothing at the office, they can decide to wear anything while at home. While some people already know the kind of clothing they are most comfortable in, others do not. If you are part of the latter group, it might be beneficial to experiment with different clothing and make a conscious effort to identify the clothing which suits you the best in terms of comfort.

Conclusion

While the coronavirus pandemic brought with it so many misfortunes, it also provided businesses with insights into how their companies would function without a designated office. Sooner or later, your company will be making a decision on whether it wants to call everyone back to the office or continue letting everyone work remotely even after vaccines have been administered. Working from home will not only eliminate your commute and the costs associated with it but will also give you the flexibility to take care of your loved ones at home during the day if need be. If you do end up choosing to work from home to avail the aforementioned benefits, we hope this article helps you boost your productivity. We wish you the best of luck in your professional and personal life!

Max Williams is a proud father, red wine lover, outdoors and curious of anything digital and productivity.

Work environment stock photo by djile/Shutterstock