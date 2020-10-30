List of 7 leading custom software development companies in the USA, best suited for startups and SMEs.

The IT industry is indeed one of the fastest-growing sectors. Every year hundreds of young and motivated minds decide to become entrepreneurs, but many fail due to lack of their digital presence or improper technical support. Another reason for their failure is the wrong choice of the software development company.

Going by the stats:

“In the US alone, 20% of the startups fail within the first 2 years while 45% fail within the first 5 years.”

To save you from falling into these pits of failure, I have come up with a list of 7 top software development companies in the USA, which are best for startups and SMEs.

PS: All these companies have made their place on this list based on the following factors:

Rating of the companies based on top review and rating sites.

Analyzing the company’s portfolio.

Company’s testimonials.

Fasten your seat belts! We are about to begin.

1. PixelCrayons – Best Software Development Company

Based in Noida, India, PixelCrayons is one of the USA’s finest custom software development companies. The company has 16 years of experience in the IT industry and has made 6800+ loyal customers, including biggies like WarnerBros, Vodafone, and Puma.

All their development teams include members with at least 5 years of hands-on experience. The best part about PixelCrayons is that they provide the most affordable rates- the best quality software at low prices. You can hire software developers at the most affordable prices, as promised by PixelCrayons.What else does startup owners long for?

2. ELEKS– Top Software Designing Company

Founded in 1991, ELEKS is a top software development company in the USA, especially for startups and SMEs. The company is best known for its innovative solutions and top-notch approach in software development.

With a team of 1500+ experts, ELEKS managed to come a long way in the IT business. Located in Ukraine, the company delivers promising software and hence is loved by clients.

3. Unified Infotech– Your end-to-end software development solution.

Unified Infotech is a GoodFirms recognized top software development company in the USA focused on helping startups and SMEs establish their digital presence. With 10 years of experience in this industry, the company has gained 1200+ loyal customers.

Located in New York City, the company is well known for its custom software development, be it a web app or a mobile app. Unified Infotech has worked with biggies like CitiBank, Glasscubes Ltd, etc.

4. Cubix– Award-winning custom software solution

When we are talking about leading software development companies in the USA, Cubix is a must mention company. Based on their testimonials and website details, in the last 8 years, the company has worked with clients in almost every industry as well as startups, individuals, and organizations.

You can try them on any type of software, be it eLearning, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, etc. Their development teams are strongly dedicated and strive to learn all the new technologies.

5. 7EDGE– Software and product development company.

Being one of the leading custom software development companies, 7EDGE is a good choice for startups and SMEs. The core strength of this company lies in developing web and mobile applications using latest and emerging technologies, including Angular, Node, etc.

Their attitude towards grasping new technologies in the market and excelling in them has made them stay in the industry for the past 10 years, being an integral part of more than 500 projects.

6. Iflexion– Advanced web and mobility solution.

Founded in 1999, Iflexion has been helping startups, SMEs, and organizations with a well-coordinated team of 850+ employees. Located in Denver, USA, the company is well known for its profound expertise in full-cycle custom software development, business commitment, and trusted communication with its customers and partners.

The hard-working teams at Iflexion believe in shaping their tech knowledge through continuous hands-on experience in planning, managing, and carrying out complex enterprise application development.

7. OpenXcell– A leading software development company in the USA.

Incorporated in 2009, OpenXcell is an industry-leading and one of the most reliable software and mobile app development companies known for delivering best in class and innovative software solutions.

Headquartered in the USA, OpenXcell is a global service provider best suited for startups and SMEs and has delivered 3000+ successful mobile apps and 2000+ customized software to date.

Summing Up

The sea of success is the one full of storms, and new startups need to sail against all the odds to reach the end. And in this world full of digitization, having a digital presence is a must and easiest way of targeting an audience for every business.

For this, all the companies, as mentioned above, have been finely selected and are the best in the market. You just need to figure out your requirements and then choose your perfect match for your custom web and mobile software development.

Shefali Basu IS a Sr. tech-consultant and writer working for PixelCrayons which is a leading app & software development company in India.

