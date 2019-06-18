By Andi Croft

The Internet provides a multitude of tools to communicate with numerous people. With that said, emails may seem like ancient technology at this point, but it still manages to be a great avenue for a business’s marketing strategy.

If you want your eCommerce business to grow, then consider beefing up your email marketing efforts. Emails continue to be a great way to communicate with your customers, both previous, current, and potential.

Out of ideas for your email marketing strategy? Then, read on below to find out nine email marketing tips that can boost your eCommerce business.

Send out a welcome email for new subscribers

One way to improve your email marketing skill is by making sure that you welcome your new subscribers. You would want to welcome them immediately because it makes them feel like they’re a part of a community when they sign up for your email subscriptions.

It’s a great way of creating great relationships with your customers even before they transact with your business. Remember that this is your only time to create the first impression on your new subscribers. Take your shot and start everything with a happy note.

You can try creating special offers or promotions to start. It’s engaging enough to pique the interest of your subscribers. It also encourages them to take the next step in your sales funnel.

Try to personalize each email

The convenience of email templates can catch a lot of people. So, they tend to rely on their templates to speak to their clients.

Although understandably, people wouldn’t want to spend hours upon hours just crafting the right email, you may lose personalization as a result.

It is crucial that you add a bit of personalization in your emails. Otherwise, you won’t be communicating the right message to your clients. Plus, it wouldn’t attract your clients to transact with a business that feels like it only wants to sell you something.

Personalization can be something as simple as making sure that you address it with a salutation that includes the client’s name. It’s a nice touch that can go a long way into making your emails get the attention it deserves.

Come up with click-worthy subject lines

There are a lot of email writing tips that will tell you that the subject line should succinctly describe what the email is all about. Now, although this will work in a professional setting, it may not be the best choice for sales emails.

Your subject is the one that gets the most initial attention from your clients. Thus, you should make sure that it also does the job of keeping their attention and making them click through to your email content.

The right subject lines may be the most effective and crucial part of your email, so make sure that it contains the right pizzazz to make it worthy of attention. Plus, it’s your chance to be creative with it.

Deliver email newsletters regularly

When you are given the means to connect with your clients through email, don’t neglect this needed connection. Use it as much as you can within reasonable amounts so that you don’t get marked as spam.

One of the ways you can make use of your access to client emails is by creating newsletter emails regularly. You can send them in the morning to be their daily reading companion during breakfast or determine your own preferred time.

Make sure that you use this to include relevant news about your business and even add some promotions or discounts available to newsletter subscribers only.

Segment your email list

General emails to your subscriber list are fine and dandy but narrowing it down to segments and using targeted emails to address their specific needs and wants will be more effective. It’s a form of personalization.

Make sure that you identify the key markers that you want to segment your email lists with. Maybe you want to categorize them by how often they transact with your business, or perhaps you want to segment them based on the products they buy from you. Either way is fine.

Once you’ve segmented your email list, you should then begin to segment the emails that you send them as well.

Create emails for abandoned carts

Speaking of creating segmented email lists, a great segment that you should create in your email list are people who’ve abandoned their shopping carts. These are the people who’ve gone almost all the way through to the sales funnel yet somehow have failed to commit.

When you create emails targeting this type of group, then you can make the right push that will get them to continue with the transaction. After all, they’re far along down the sales funnel enough that they don’t need much prompting.

Remarketing them through your emails or newsletters are a simple yet efficient way of getting them to be a buyer.

Produce promotional and offer emails

Emails are a great avenue to market your service because it’s a direct line of communication with your client base.

With that said, this is the best way that you can encourage them to avail of your products or services. You can even spice up your email by including promos or discounts for them.

You can even include loyalty programs or referral programs in the email that tells them that if they invite a friend to transact with your business, then they can get either a discount or free goodies to enjoy.

There are so many offers that you can do through email, so think it through to find the right balance between profit and providing client desires.

Optimize for mobile users

In this modern age, people have walking computers on their hands that we all know as mobile phones. As an eCommerce business, you can increase your e-commerce conversion rate through optimizing your site for mobile users.

Landing page experience is a factor in your search engine result rankings. Thus, if you want to rank higher, then make sure that you make your website mobile-friendly.

Do several A/B tests

Email templates aren’t bad, but some of them can be ineffective. That is the reason why you should experiment first and identify which template works better over others.

Tweak small, but key elements of your emails then test the previous and the current version through sending it to your subscribers. Minor changes are essential so you can find out the key parts of the email that you should work on.

Wrap up

Email marketing isn’t a dead medium as it provides businesses of all shapes and sizes variety of business results. All you need is the right technique and tricks to ensure that your email can help your eCommerce business grow.

Andi Croft is a freelance writer whose main interests are topics related to business, technology, and travel. This is brought about by her passion about going around the world, meeting people from all walks of life, and bringing along with her the latest tech to enhance her adventures. @AndiCroft

