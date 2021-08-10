Social media has become an integral part of our lives in the recent decade. Individuals use social media to share their happy moments, personal achievements, and other purposes. Business owners and social media marketers share promotional, informative, and entertaining content to establish a worthy brand image for their business. It takes time to build a strong social media presence. It’s not just a few mentions and some quality content. Regrettably, there is no magical social media recipe. Great social media is like any other marketing strategy: it’s meticulously designed, measured, managed, and built on a solid foundation. You must keep up with the latest trends and AI tools in order to deliver on your strategic goal.

Here in this article, you will read about the must-use social media marketing tools for business owners or marketers.

What Are the Must-Use Social Media Marketing Tools for Business Owners?

We have divided these tools into three categories:

Growth Tools

Growth tools are those that help you increase your followers organically.

1. AiGrow

AiGrow is a growth tool for Instagram. You can grow your Instagram followers organically with this tool. If you are looking for a way to grow your Instagram followers, you must already know that Increasing your Instagram followers can enhance your company’s reputation remarkably. Many Instagram growth tools, however, have stopped working since Instagram banned all bot activities.

New tools, such as AiGrow, have a real team at work who add niche-relevant followers to your Instagram account manually. So, by using this Instagram growth service, you will be able to boost the number of real users who follow you on Instagram. You can choose from a variety of packages regarding your budget.

In addition, you can try a 1000 free Instagram followers trial as well to get organic followers for your account.

2. FB Group Growth Tools

FB Group Growth Tools is a Chrome extension that allows you to expand your Facebook group and convert members into leads in your email marketing software.

Using this extension, you can add friends to your personal profile. Moreover, you can send an automatic message to the new friend requesting them to join your group/lead magnet, etc. Then, you can fill out a google spreadsheet with the contact information for your new Facebook group members. Finally, it allows you to add their emails to your favorite email marketing platform so you can continue your promotion.

3. Twenvy

Twenvy is a Twitter growth tool that provides organic followers for your Twitter account. Using this tool, you can interact with potential Twitter followers who are interested in your niche through hashtags and account targeting.

Content Scheduling Tools

You definitely need some content scheduling tools to manage your social media platforms in a much-facilitated way. Here are some of the best tools in the market:

1. AiSchedul

AiSchedul is an Instagram marketing tool that facilitates your Instagram tasks. It is an Instagram scheduler, Instagram multiple hashtag finder, content reposter, etc. Moreover, there is a calendar with international events where you can see the best trending posts and get an idea for your own content for that event. Furthermore, its social listening feature allows you to monitor your mentions, too.

2. Buffer

Buffer started out as a Twitter scheduling tool. It now works with all of the major social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Google +. Buffer, a social media dashboard, allows you to fill your social media feed with relevant and interesting material without having to spend half your life hooked into Facebook and Twitter.

3. Planable

Using Planable for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Google My Business, you can plan, approve, and schedule social media postings 6 times faster. Another great feature of this tool is that you can create your content and easily customize it for all of your social media platforms. Planable can save you a lot of time. As they claim: “Money can’t buy time unless you’ve got Planable!”

Direct Messaging Tools

Reaching out the similar accounts and asking for credit from them is a necessary step in social media marketing. Here are the tools that can help you:

1. DMpro

To communicate with similar accounts to you on Instagram, you can use an Instagram Direct Messages tool. DMpro can help you streamline and speed your Instagram DM marketing. More leads and clients can be obtained from Instagram Direct itself if you use this solution that automates your DM connections. DMpro is an automated DM tool that can perform all of your DM-related activities for you.

2. RSS Feed Chat Blaster

Newsletters and RSS feeds are excellent ways to promote the information you’ve worked so hard to create on your site. However, doing so can take time, especially if clients aren’t opening your emails.

An RSS chat blaster, which can feed your monthly blog content to particular audiences, is a critical tool for success on Facebook Messenger.

3. SocialOopmh

By sending automated direct messages on Twitter, SocialOopmh can help you enhance your productivity.

You can also schedule tweets, track keywords, follow those who follow you, gain new followers, employ buzz, and much more with SocialOomph.

Conclusion

There are many useful social media marketing tools available for business owners and social media marketers. The key thing of using the best social media marketing tools is to identify those ones that will aid your marketing efforts and devote time to learning about them. Don’t be scared to expand your toolkit, but don’t toss out the old ones simply because something new and shiny has appeared.

The above tools are the best ones among their competitors, so check them out to see if they can meet your needs. We have also gathered another list of the best social media tools that you can check out. Wish you the best of luck!

Parichehr Parsi is the co-founder of SEO Builders, and a freelance content creator and link builder. She currently writes for DMPro and Realtormate. She loves reading, writing, and doing research.

Social media tools stock photo by Mr Twister/Shutterstock