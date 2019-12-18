Attending a business convention is an exciting experience. You will have the opportunity to network with other professionals and potential customers as well as promote your brand or product. Designing your booth to stand out is simply an important step in the process and you will want to make sure you have everything you need as you prep to leave.

Informational Documents

You should come to the convention prepared with important informational documents about your business, products or services to give all who are interested. These documents should be colorful, attractive, contain only needed information and be carefully proofread for errors. Including images is also advisable as is using good print quality for a more professional appearance. Be sure to bring your business cards too so they can be handed out.

Retractable Banners

Retractable banners are great for show floors because they are easy to roll up and transport while also functioning as an attractive display that draws attention to your booth. These banners should feature your logo, branding colors and clear, concise copy that conveys the message you want to get across to anyone who walks by. You can also include QR codes on these banners to lead to any online content that will be high-impact.

Samples or Demonstrations

If your company sells a product, you should be sure to bring samples and/or a method of demonstration with you. Research or ask how many people might be attending the convention so you can be sure to bring enough. Ensure any needed supplies are ordered well in advance to make sure you get them in time. Demonstrations show that your products work and samples allow attendees to try out what you have to offer for themselves.

Don’t Crowd; Go For Impact

It is easy to bombard visitors with too many static images, multimedia shows and text so that they get confused, overwhelmed or the message doesn’t come across. It’s best to focus on a few aspects of the booth to make the entire display both striking and memorable. Really focus on a particular point you want to convey to visitors and design the display around that. Remember that empty space can be just as powerful as space that is occupied.

It’s important to make the right preparations before going to a business convention so you have everything you need and all goes smoothly. Designing a striking booth can actually be fun for businesspeople who are creative, passionate about what they do and want to share it with others. A standout booth will make people remember who you are.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She loves being in the outdoors and exploring new opportunities whenever they arise. Meghan finds happiness in researching new topics that help to expand her horizons. You can often find her buried in a good book or out looking for an adventure. You can connect with her on Facebook right here and Twitter right here.

Convention stock photo by r.classen/Shutterstock