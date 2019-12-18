Software developers find themselves stuck unprepared at the beginning of most of the projects. These projects may also land with such tighter guidelines that it may not become possible for these developers to prepare for the task. And even worse happens when new projects start consuming timelines meant for other projects.

If you are also into software development space and this situation sounds similar to you, this article is meant for you.

The post is going to talk about the pointers that help developers manage their work efficiently, so that development task doesn’t look hard.

Follow these guidelines when starting a new project and prepare yourself for success.

1# Analyze and Determine The Requirements

Determining the project requirements is the first step forward for project success. The requirements in the form of client’s expectations should be defined precisely to the developers at the very beginning of the project. A thorough review and a keen understanding of features and functionalities needed in the project will help to move forward towards the right direction.

This is a significant step for the development process that determines the right environment for the deliverables. It is important to invest time and effort in the right direction in order to achieve the outlining of the product with all the requirements in detail.

2# Choosing Right Development Platform

Having all the project-related requirements handy ensures that you could move to the next step to choose the right development platform and the methodology to choose your project. When it comes to choosing the methodologies, Agile and Waterfall are used the most by the developers today. Both of these technologies have pros of their own and therefore, it is important to choose the right method.

In addition to this, there are exceptional platforms that could ease the efforts of developers when developing software programs. Keep in mind to choose a platform that matches perfectly with the project requirements.

3# Coding

As soon as the project development platform is selected the next step is to divide the projects into models and units after which actual coding starts. Since it is the phase when the code is started, the developers need to remain efficient enough. Coding is the longest phase in the software development lifecycle; therefore, each and every step should be validated prior to it is implemented in the development environment.

Since, the coding may be divided into different members of the team, it is important to have a direct communication between all the professionals employed for the task. This helps them remain in sync while delivering the results.

4# Measuring and Tracking Progress

As the project climb up the development stages, it is important to measure and track the progress of the project. Tracking the progress of the project will ensure that the delivery date will not get extended. Other benefits of tracking the project is that the issues related to the same could be resolved in real time and this is again a step forward to deliver the project within the estimated deadline.

Additionally, measuring the time duration of the product also helps identify the total dedicated hours of developers. This helps in measuring the total cost.

#5 Testing

After the coding has been done successfully, it is now time for testing. The code is tested for its product solving attributes gathered against the requirements collected initially. This phase includes different types of testing including unit testing, integrated testing, acceptance testing, as well as non-functional testing to ensure the code validity.

Testing is a rigorous process that figures out the glitches while the code has been developed. Once issues are found, the codes are sent again to developers to work on the same.

#6 Deployment

As briefed earlier if issues are found in the codes it is sent again to the developers for correction. In case, everything goes well in testing the product is then delivered for beta testing to figure out issues that may have remained unknowingly. In case, any bugs or issues are found they are sent to developers to work on the same.

Once the bugs are sent to the developers they work again on the same to fix all the issues and deliver the project as soon as possible.

#7 Maintenance

Once the product is delivered to the clients it requires additional efforts from the developers to offer maintenance services. Many software development companies include the cost within the development cost only, while others charge a bit for providing similar services. A well-established company always offers maintenance services.

Therefore, getting services from reputed companies is an added benefit in order to gain extra benefits with the required services.

In Conclusion

In order to make software development process easier it is important to follow the steps mentioned above. It will help to conclude the job in less time and with less efforts. Moreover, while choosing the services do have an extended research. It will help to choose the most affordable assistance.

Bhupendra Choudhary is Business Head of Field Titan – a leading field service management software. He has extensive experience in providing apt business solutions for field service and field sales domain through field sales management software. A product thinker, he collaborates with industry leaders to understand business challenges and facilitate technology solutions for same.

Software development stock photo by antoniodiaz/Shutterstock