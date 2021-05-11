During the pandemic many Americans uprooted themselves and moved. The exodus to smaller cities, the burbs, and even rural areas was on. Now that the pandemic is winding down, some may be coming back, though others have found life away from the crowded big cities a relief. Others love city life, and are staying or moving to the “big” city.

If you thought about moving in the last year, it’s not (it’s never) too late. If you want to move to a city that’s particularly conducive to business startup, there’s a “best” place for you.

The team at Go.Verizon.com just issued its 4th annual report on the Best Small Cities to Start a Small Business.

If you hate snow (like me) this is a great list for you. But, if you love snow, don’t despair, there are three cities on the list for you.

Best small cities to start a small business (population between 50,000-75,000)

Cheyenne, Wyoming Casper, Wyoming Doral, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Delray Beach, Florida Weston, Florida Lauderhill, Florida North Port, Florida Logan, Utah Jupiter, Florida

The full report gives you the details on each of these locations, and the full list of the top 50 cities to start a small business.

If small city living isn’t for you—don’t worry, WalletHub recently released its report on 2021’s Best Large Cities to Start a Business, (check out the accompanying videos). Here’s their top 10:

Laredo, TX, Durham, NC Lubbock, TX Orlando, FL Boise, ID Charlotte, NC Raleigh, NC Austin, TX Fort Worth, TX Tampa, FL

WalletHub’s full report has many more details.

Wyoming stock photo by Dmitrijs Kaminskis/Shutterstock