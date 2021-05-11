We are living in challenging times, to say the least. From different time zones to work visibility, managing remote teams is no picnic. Team management has never been easy, and modern ways of working have required extra effort.

So how do we do it? How do we organize everything and manage the performance of people we’ve never even met in person?

One word (or three): Team Management Software. This is not just about checking off tasks before the end of the day. The factors that contribute to effective management are collaboration and teamwork. The idea is to organize the beginning and end of a project, and sticky notes won’t cover it. This is where we can use team management tools. The right tools will help us deliver projects on time and stay on track.

I did some digging to build a complete list of the best tools out there.

Let’s dive in!

Task Management

nTask

The idea behind nTask is to help our business ‘Do It Right!’. It is one of the most famous task managers that supports monitoring, Gantt charts, time tracking, collaboration, and so on. What we love about nTask is that it has a simple user interface, integrations with Google calendar and Outlook, project assignments to teams or individuals, and a timesheet management module.

ProProfs

ProProfs is an interesting one. It is a comprehensive online tool for testing and applying knowledge through quizzes, surveys, and training maker products. The idea is that knowledge should be free to people from all walks of life. I put it in the task management tools category because they offer the whole deal: chats, project management, polls, quizzes, survey makers, and a learning management system. You really should check it out.

Project Management

Trello

Things such as emails, notifications, or spreadsheets are the blockers that affect our work today. Not only do teams need to manage this overflow, but also build projects and track progress. What we need is a clear perspective of the entire process and everyone will stay on top of their game. So here comes Trello. Trello is a visual collaboration tool that helps us organize the work through its boards, cards, and lists. We love it cause simply put, it keeps things from slipping through the cracks. It has a great overview of the tasks and projects, dashboard customization options, and integrates with several third-party apps.

ProofHub

ProofHub is basically a hub for our project management solutions and it is ranked among the best team collaboration tools out there. We can use it to create and assign tasks, have standard chats and share files, use a calendar and Kanban board to move tasks around, track time for tasks, etc. One of my favorite things is the Gantt chart that brings together all the elements for managing the overall work.

Team Communication

Chanty

Apps such as Chanty are crucial to companies’ progress. If we want our teams to be on the same page and communicate freely, this is the tool we need. It offers not just a team chat, but a team management system and Kanban board. Chanty covers video calls, integrations, screen sharing, and much more. Working without the need for advanced technical expertise makes Chanty a favorite software choice for teams. Even those who are not that tech-savvy will be able to catch up. Another plus is that its free plan is not that restrictive as the rest of them. This is probably why many users have completely switched to Chanty.

Brosix

Brosix is famous for its security. Anyone who values privacy has heard of Brosix. Their main emphasis is on the security of their internal communication. The main focus being companies that need advanced encryption for their chats. Its simple user interface and reliability make it perfect for its users.

Customer Communication

HelpCrunch

HelpCrunch is as good as it gets when it comes to customizable chat solutions. They offer avatars, logos, color schemes, you name it. It helps us communicate with customers in real-time, increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster. In addition, there are a lot of pre-made templates so we don’t have to put too much thought into it.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting has become the leader in online video conferencing. It is simple to use and quite straightforward. It offers high-definition video conferencing with its online meetings, video calls, HD-quality videos, screen sharing, and we can join meetings anytime, anywhere on from any device.

Time Management

TimeDoctor

One of the most important features about the TimeDoctor is naturally time or the management of it. The idea behind it is to send alerts when the employees spend a lot of time on Facebook or YouTube, or other social media, instead of actually doing something, such as work. Though time tracking is the main feature, it still offers a lot more. Project management, employee monitoring, payroll, the whole enchilada.

Email Management

MailTrap

MailTrap is an artificial SMTP server for testing emails in development and staging environments. It allows testing email notifications without sending them to real users. The teams can test and iterate new emails super quickly. We can send the latest revision to MailTrap, they can see it, give feedback, and we can send it again. So, it saves us from accidentally emailing everyone. Not bad, huh?

Summing Up

Managing a team can be a tough job, but using the right tools and methods can do wonders.

Whether a coworker is sitting next to us or is halfway across the globe, technology has connected us all and has helped us push forward until we complete our joint goals. As you can see, there’s no shortage of tools we can use to increase team productivity. All we have to do is pick one, or two.

I’d love to hear more about what tools you find to be most useful. Are you already using a solution or looking for one? Feel free to share your views on what makes working remotely and managing remote teams simpler for you.

Mia Naumoska is a Chief Marketing Officer at Chanty. This powerful and free Slack alternative is aimed to increase team productivity and improve communication at work. Having over a decade of experience in the marketing field, Mia is responsible for Chanty’s overall marketing strategy, managing an amazing team of marketing experts. She is also a coffee addict that loves traveling and exploring new things. Feel free to connect on LinkedIn.

Project management stock photo by ESB Professional/Shutterstock