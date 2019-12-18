As the digital space continues to evolve and grow, catching the attention of a potential client can seem nearly impossible. How can creative marketers break through the noise and leave lasting impressions with so much information circulating the web?

Although the science of breaking through the noise can seem like a nauseating maze, the art of creative design can serve as the guiding compass to “getting through” to your ideal client.

Art and science are the killer ingredients that drive effective marketing.

Creative business enterprises have long reaped the benefits of thumb-stopping aesthetics and place great importance on the creative process – and you should too.

The evidence is pretty clear.

In sum, The Global Technology Company, a telecommunications company, states …“Creative companies create products that give their customers new experiences or add value to their life. They have incredible focus on the customer — they constantly worry about how to delight and inspire customers in new and different ways. This directly impacts the bottom line.”

A study ran by Adobe and Forester illustrated this point perfectly, stating …“more companies that foster creativity achieve exceptional revenue growth than peers. Fifty-eight percent of survey respondents that said their firms foster creativity had 2013 revenues exceeding their 2012 revenues by 10% or more. In contrast, only 20% of less creative companies performed similarly.”

Why Science Says Great Creative Design is so Important

Your customers crave it. Our brains are hardwired to consume more information through images than they are through text. According to Business2community, “93% of all human communication is visual …In fact, the brain processes images 60,000 times faster than it does text.”

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. But that’s not true.

Cope Sales and Marketing states “the human brain processes images 60,000 times faster than it does text, and 93% of all human communication is visual.” With the human attention span regressing to that of a gnat, marketers need to communicate as much information as possible within a timeframe of just a couple of seconds. This signifies the importance of thumb-stopping creative. An image, in fact, says 60,000 words in the span of just a moment.

(image courtesy of Business2community)

In all, effective design can serve as the guiding north start to getting through to your ideal client. Generally, people don’t like reading, but a picture can say 60,000 in a second. Next time you are writing a blog for your webpage, I encourage you to design an infographic of the content or fill the piece of “thumb-stopping” creative.

Pay close attention to what kind of creative your audience wants to see, and zone in with your creative. Eventually, your efforts will pay off, and more and more users will reach your site. The good news is more and more digital marketing agencies are specializing in creative design that can do the heavy lifting for you. Agencies like this creative branding agency in Phoenix is a great place to start looking if you’re in the market to collaborate with some specialists.

What some of your favorite creative you’ve posted on your site? What are some of your favorite sites you like to visit with great creative? Share with us in the comments section below.

Design stock photo by This Is Me/Shutterstock