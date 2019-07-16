By Payal Goyal

Big data has been regarded as the upcoming transformation in the world of data analysis and management. Businesses around the world have already incorporated big data to make the proper utilization of the vast amount of data generated regularly. The adaption of big data tools and technologies has grown at a consistent pace among the end-use industries. According to recent studies, the global big data market revenues for software and services are expected to increase from $42 billion to $103 billion by the year 2027.

Currently, there are lots of big data tools available to analyze a large number of data accurately. The data analysis is a specific procedure of inspecting, cleaning, transforming and constructing data with the sole objective of coming up with crucial information, a straightforward conclusion and making the decision making the procedure more convenient. So, this article tells you about the top 20 big data tools that include open source data tools, data visualization tools, sentiment tool, data extraction tools, and databases.

Open Source Data Tools:

Knime:

Knime is one of the best open solutions for data-driven innovation. It allows you to find the hidden potential in your data, mine to find out new insights and predict the future. Knime is equipped with thousands of modules, a vast number of ready to run examples, an extensive range of integrated tools and a wide choice of advanced algorithms.

Open Refine:

If you are looking for a tool that can help you to clean up the messy data, converting it from one format to another and, further extending it with web services and external data, Open Refine ( known as Google Refine) could be the ideal tool for you.

R-Programming:

Would you believe that project R, a GNU project, is written in R itself? Yes, it’s unique. Primarily this software is written in C and Fortran and, a large number of R programming modules are written in R language. The data miners mainly use the R language for developing useful data analysis and statistical software. The best part of R programming is that it is straightforward to use and highly extensible.

Hadoop:

Apache Hadoop is one of the most prominent and highly useful tools in the entire data industry. It can quickly process a large amount of data. Hadoop is a 100% open-source framework. This software runs on Commodity hardware in an existing data center. It can also be run on cloud infrastructure. Android apps or iOS apps that work with large number of data, Hadoop could be the perfect tool in the developing process.

Orange:

Orange is an open source data visualization and data analysis tool for both the novice and experts. It provides gives you interactive workflows with a large toolbox that allows you to create interactive workflows to analyze and visualize data in a proper manner. This tool comes with various data visualizations ranging from scatter plots, bar charts, trees to networks, demographics, heat-map, etc.

Rapidminer:

Just like Knime, Rapidminer also operates through visual programming. It allows you to manipulate, analyze, and structure data. It makes the data scientist team of your organization more productive through a comprehensive open -source platform for data prep, machine learning, and model prep. This whole program is written in Java language, and the GUI of this program allows the users to design and execute workflows.

Tools for Data Visualization

Data Wrapper

It’s a comprehensive online tool for creating interactive charts. You can upload the data from CSV/PDF/Excel file or directly paste into the field, and Datawrapper will generate a bar, map, line, or any other visualization. The graph created by Datawrapper can be embedded into any website or CMS with the help of ready to use the embedded code.

Solver

When it comes to providing the best in class financial reporting, budgeting, and analysis, Solver could be the best solution. Solver comes with push-button access to all the data sources. It provides the BI360 which you can deploy on both the cloud or on-premise.

Qlik

With this Qlik tool, you can create visualizations, dashboard, and apps that gives all the answers to your company’s essential questions.

Google Fusion Tables

Google Fusion Tables has a lot of similarity with Google Spreadsheet. It’s an all-in-one tool for data analysis, extensive data set visualization, and mapping.

Infogram

Infogram allows you to visualize your data beautifully with more than 35 interactive charts and 500 maps. You can create a variety of charts like columns, bar, pie, or word cloud. You can also add a map to your infographics or reports.

Sentiment Tools

Quicksearch

Quicksearch gives you a quick overview of your online brand. It’s a search engine for social media platforms that includes almost all social networking sites, blogs, and forums. It allows you to know the real-time trends so that you can give a boost to your existing content.

NCSU Tweet Visualizer

NCSU Tweet Visualizer is a cool freebie for twitter sentiment analysis. All you need to do is type your keyword, and Tweet Visualizer will give you all the recent tweet of the past week.

Opinion Crawl

This is an online sentiment analysis for the current event, companies, products, and people. Opinion Crawl allows you to asses web sentiment on a particular topic. For each topic, this software provides a pie chart showing real-time sentiment, a list of current news, a few thumbnail images and, a tag of crucial semantic concepts people relate with the subject.

Data Extraction

Octoparse

Octoparse is a free and powerful website crawler that extracts all the vital information from a website. You can use this tool to rip a website with its extensive functionalities and capabilities.

Content Grabber

Content Crawler is a web-based software which is specifically targeted at enterprise solutions. It allows you to extract content from almost all the websites and save it as structured data in a format of your preference.

Mozenda

Mozenda is a cloud-based web scrapping service. Mozenda gives you access to a large number of utility features for data extraction. You can upload the extracted data to cloud storage offered by Mozenda.

Databases

Data.gov

The US Government decided last year keep all data freely available online. From climate to crime, you can use this portal for accessing all the vital information.

US Census Bureau

This website gives you all the wealth information on US citizen covering the areas like population data, geographical data, and education.

So, now you might have gotten an overview about the different types of data tools and technologies, so it’s time to make use of highly structured and useful data and grow the revenue of your organization.

