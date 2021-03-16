In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world for good. Just like ordinary people, businesses are learning to deal with the new reality. While industries like entertainment or travel have been hit the hardest, the others have found more business opportunities. The domain of delivery is one of them. For instance, according to the Technavio report, the US’s same-day delivery market is predicted to grow by USD 9.73 billion during 2020-2024. That figure represents a CAGR of a whopping 22%.

The domain is on the rise, and that’s quite understandable in regard to the lockdown and all that. This way, it would be fair to say that in 2021, delivery businesses across the globe have a chance to grow if they do it right. At the same time, the competition is higher than ever. Therefore, any delivery business that aspires to beat competitors should rely on technology.

So how do I boost my delivery business growth?

When talking about the technology’s impact, I talk about the variety of solutions such as the Power BI template by Akveo. Targeted at both small and big delivery businesses, the free and open-source template is based on Microsoft’s PowerBI technology. The greatest power of the template lies in its vast customization abilities. No matter what business needs you may have as a manager, the solution gets them covered. The template takes all the integral areas of a delivery business to a whole new level:

The analysis of orders;

Improved tracking analytics;

Improved delivery efficiency;

The management of supply chains;

Finances;

Data is the lifeforce of any modern business. However, stocking up piles of data is one thing, while making sense of data volumes is another. Business intelligence software does just that as it handles the data from ERP systems, web applications, or Excel files.

Open source insights delivery software by Akveo is a perfect example of what digitalization has in store for delivery businesses. Whether you need to conveniently amass and visualize various KPIs such as revenue, margin, aggregate a financial analysis by supplier and time delivery rate, examine historical data, find out peak hours and seasonality. In other words, if you’d like to meticulously plan order deliveries, the template gets you covered. When properly implemented, the Power BI template introduces efficient orders processing practice that reinvents the whole life cycle of your T&L company.

Features

The platform includes several sections. For instance, the summary page keeps track of the orders’ distribution based on the week’s day and provides delivery managers with a convenient overview of daily operations.

Sections such as the delivery analysis dashboard, orders, and late delivery are all about giving you KPIs in a visually-appealing form. This way, you can quickly analyze the effectiveness of the delivery process. In case you’ve been wondering, say, how long does it take to deliver an order, the dashboard provides the straightforward answer. It’s about managing couriers as well. For instance, it’s easier to understand which of your employees performs below the average.

The financial analysis dashboard provides all the vital metrics of economic activities such as profit and margin across suppliers. This section is all about dealing with expenses and losses, so it’s easier to ensure business growth in the long term. All in all, Insights Delivery is an ideal choice for various delivery companies that employ different business models.

To Sum Up

Digital transformation: you’ve probably heard this term before. What started as a sort of marketing buzzword now has become a necessity. Again, the competition is tough, so many businesses across industries are going digital these days. Business intelligence is vital, and Power Bi technology takes it to the next level.

According to the Harvard Business Review Analytics Service survey, data-driven enterprises have more chances of becoming market leaders. As much as 87% of the respondents stated that prowess in analytics would be a crucial factor to succeed. However, it’s important to understand that the Power BI template it’s not about analyzing the past, but also the future. For instance, it allows making informed assumptions and running scenarios based on the “what if” principle. With that info at hand, delivery managers can generate forecasts and be prepared for future market shifts.

Delivery stock photo by Jacob Lund/Shutterstock