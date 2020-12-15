Most of us go to work every day motivated and eager to be successful. We have a job to do and we spend our time doing it. Unfortunately, that leaves us completely unprepared when that job is ripped away. As if we need another lesson to be learned in 2020. If you have recently lost your job or lay awake too many nights concerned about losing it, it is time for a reality check.

A baby boomer like myself grew up thinking I needed to focus all my efforts on my day job. My loyalty and dedication were to my current employer. After 28 years of that dedication I found my position eliminated like many others this spring. I then realized how different today’s labor market was to years past. We all have unique gifts that have made us successful. Qualities that future employers need to see. The problem is even the best resume, (A resume with all the right key words and possibly expensively produced) will undoubtedly fall unseen somewhere in the cloud. I learned the hard way these past few months that in today’s labor market it’s not what you know or even who you know. It is now who knows you. 28 years focused on my little world, left few on the outside knowing anything about me.

Paul “Bear” Bryant said, “it’s not the will to win that matters everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters.” Well, one of my gifts is that I have always had an intense will to win. What I did not prepare for was a way to showcase that gift to those outside of the company I worked for. I have spent the past several months in catch-up, but you should not have to. You simply need to foster an intense loyalty to build your personal brand. Perform at your day job like it is on the line, that never changes. That is job#1. But, it only takes a few hours every week to prepare for a future win, and you owe it to yourself.

Begin to Network with companies and individuals in your industry. One of the benefits that has grown out of the current pandemic is virtual connections. People want to connect and are far more eager than ever to network with others. Groups, communities, and associations can be found in every backyard.

Use social media to increase your brand. Show yourself as a thought leader in your industry. You have subject matter expertise, show it. Engage with others. Get to know them as they get to know you. Future teammates and even employers can read and see the passion and knowledge you could bring daily.

Assess your unique gifts. What are the traits that have made you successful in the past? Those are the gifts you need to showcase in your networking and social media presence. Are you a dynamic speaker? Spend time learning how to communicate with video to show off that ability. A strong communicator with knowledge to share? Post articles and valuable content weekly on LinkedIn and other online formats.

Perform a personal reality check. Now is the time to consider the future job or role you would like to have. Align your new daily branding habits with a vision of where you hope to be. Determine what growth you also need to add. Now is the time to read, learn and prepare that growth.

Not sure where to start? Reach out for help, trust me it is there. You can successfully build your personal brand with just a few hours each week. Simply reallocate your current social media time. Enjoy a few less sleepless nights. Continue going to work every day motivated and eager to be successful. But understand you have a new job to do. It is to build a loyalty to yourself and your personal brand. Get excited your secure future starts now.

Tom Bloomer is founder of Bloomer Associates and co-host of the Ok Boomer Teach Me Sales podcast

Brand stock photo by gerasimov_foto_174/Shutterstock