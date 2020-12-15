While this year has been tough for many businesses, e-commerce is one of the few sectors which has seen enormous growth. US shoppers spent a staggering $347.26, representing a 30.1% growth in comparison with the same period in 2019. This trend is expected to continue as we approach Christmas, with 61% of online retailers believing that they will have more engagement during December.

With that in mind, businesses need to ensure that they are prepared properly to maximize the potential of this holiday season. Undoubtedly, most of the processes, including exceptional customer service, can’t be transformed overnight; businesses need to make year-round effort. Still, there are some tips you can implement even at the last minute. Let’s take a look!

The Importance of Reminders

Many retailers do not distinguish between the holiday season and other times in the year, and operate under the assumption that they will get similar traffic to their website, which is unlikely to be the case. Staying on top of your customers’ mind is vital – but you need to do that subtly. Drafting creative emails and social media posts can be a great way to draw attention to enticing offers, but make sure to set up the right timing and triggers too.

Naturally, the more time you give yourself to prepare, the more successful you are likely to be. This is why many big retailers run television commercials and online ads for the entire month of November. They are aware that this year is both an unusual and unpredictable in terms of shopping habits, and therefore reminding people of the promotions which are available for Christmas is crucial. Furthermore, these promotions need to be explicitly marketed for the holiday season to maximize their impact.

Many online stores aggressively advertise to their websites from other online retailers in order to convert the most consumers possible. Some vendors even have specifically designed landing pages on Amazon, for example, where online shoppers click the brand name and are taken to a shoppable storefront directly.

Manage Your Expectations And Stay On Top of Customer Service

You are not alone in thinking days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are going to be the most profitable for your business, however in reality they are more suitable for creating brand recognition and attracting new customers for the future. For example, someone could be willing to take a shot on a product as a Christmas gift, and this presents the opportunity to secure them as a long-term customer.

As mentioned before, providing excellent customer service is one of the most important aspects of any successful business, but it takes on greater importance during the holiday season. There are likely to be a higher volume of queries, and answering them in real-time can ensure that customers who are perhaps unsure about a particular product can be converted. So, if you need some extra temporary resources on-board, make sure to accommodate for that.

Reassess The Selling Capabilities of Your Products

With each passing year, customers expect to see a greater selection of products and corresponding promotions over the holiday season. So, it is a yearly challenge for e-commerce businesses to re-identify which items are the best-selling out of their selection. Instead of putting a big discount on a lesser product, it is worth considering giving a discount to a popular product. This can help you stand out from the crowd of other retailers, who will probably be careful to keep their margins.

Thinking about what products your customers really want to purchase is going to be an effective strategy for the holiday season. It is not the best time of year for a new product launch, but being clear about your current products and basing your promotions on this information is more beneficial. So, take your time to review your inventories and optimize your offerings.

If you are able to get creative with your reminders, stay on top of customer service and thoroughly analyze which products are likely to sell the best, you put yourself in a better position to maximize your online sales over the holiday season. This is by no means an exhaustive list of everything you can do to make the most of the holiday season, but these aspects are particularly important to take into consideration when planning your e-commerce strategy for the holiday season.

Justin McMillan is the Chief Operating Officer of Upstartworks.

E-commerce sales stock photo by My Life Graphic/Shutterstock