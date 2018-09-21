By Robert James

In the life of every entrepreneur, there comes a crucial moment when they have decide how to bring their business idea to life. The evolution of this idea into something concrete requires proper financing, which provides the necessary sustenance to a business. Small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) act as a driving force towards job creation and economic development.

The common methods that come to mind for funding a small business involve your family and close friends. Considering a wider scale, banks act as the next step towards financing your project. But there are even more ways to support your business on its journey towards success. Let us consider some important points that need to be kept in mind regarding SME financing, and then take a look at some alternative ways which can help you finance your business.

Form a Clear Purpose

Financing your SME will require applying for a loan in most scenarios. Thus, it is exceedingly important that you have a defined purpose regarding where and how those funds will be allocated. This will maximize the fund absorption capacity of your company so that optimal efficiency is achieved. Make a game plan of when you want to increase your workforce or when your business needs to allocate funds towards new technology. This also presents a positive image towards potential investors when pitching your ideas to them.

Be Unique

New businesses are popping up every day, and not many of them survive through the initial phase. So what sets your company apart from those projects? This is the question you should be asking yourself. One of the most important factors for success is uniqueness. Try being different in your marketing and selling activities. It will only be a matter of time before financing institutions start taking interest in your company.

Consider Your Risks

In order to be a successful entrepreneur, you need to have an eye for future risks and uncertainties. This helps you address any problem before it could become a threat towards your business’ survival. While acquiring capital for your company, you need to make sure that it is the right moment to do so. Choosing a banking or NBFI (non-banking financial institution) is also an important decision for your company, and you need to address future risks while doing so.

Conduct In-Depth Research

While acquiring funds for your SME, you need to take into account the various interest rates which you will be paying over time. Conduct thorough research into the market, the various pertaining interest rates, and choose the ones which suit your venture best. Your market research shouldn’t just be limited to this. You need to analyze the various financial trends in the market in order to look for new opportunities.

Formulate Your Strategy Beforehand

Always put a proper business plan in place before applying for or acquiring financing for your business. A well-planned strategy goes a long way towards future success, as you have a defined layout of the goals and objectives to be achieved over a given timeline. If your business is underachieving, you need to have a plan in place to counter that. Likewise, if you’re achieving beyond the goals set, you need to plan how to allocate the excess funds effectively so you don’t miss out on properly profiting from them.

Use online forums and social media to positively reinforce your company's reputation, and communicate with the target audience who could in turn bring in potential investments.

Crowdfunding could be a Good Strategy

Crowd funding could be a good way to fuel your startup. It involves acquiring small amounts of capital from a large number of people, which splits the liability effectively with reduced risks. Considerable PR is important with this kind of sourcing though, as you need people to trust you as well as your business idea.

Consider Angel Investors

As an entrepreneur, there will be a number of instances when you don’t have personal resources available to invest in your business, and acquiring them from friends and family will not be an option. Angel investors come into play in such circumstances. They are individuals who own their own businesses and possess enough to get your business up and running. Their objective is to support aspiring entrepreneurs in a community, along with a decent return on their investment. Unlike banking institutions, they are not looking to grow interest rates. Rather, they try to acquire equity in a business.

Venture Capitalists

Another option to fund your business is to seek help from venture capitalists. This option should be considered when your business has passed through the initial high-risk phase and you are looking for more capital to grow even bigger. These well-informed entities often adhere to a strict set of rules and regulations with the objective of getting a high return on their investment. If the business doesn’t end up living to its expectations, it could end up being liquidated entirely to cover the losses.

Look into Government Grants!

Among the smartest and most effective ways to finance your SME is to look into government grants offered specifically for SMEs. The risk factor with this type of financing is the lowest, since the interest rates are considerably lower or even could be nil. But qualifying for one is a difficult task, as the competition here is tough, and strict rules and regulations need to be followed to be eligible for a government grant.

Considering these steps and alternate financing methods will definitely give you a better understanding of your business and how you can help it grow. SME owners need to boost their efforts and adopt the latest techniques not only to impress potential investors, but also to help their business strive and reach the epitome of success.

Robert James is an MIS with a vast experience and research on personal and home security tech and gadgets. He is an MMA Fighter and Technology enthusiast with a will to act. Tech Writer and Researcher with a flare to review the latest security tech and gadgets.

