There are many ways of achieving a digital transformation of your company; however, business process automation is currently the most effective way to make it a reality, with many added benefits that any organization striving to grow and to build a competitive edge will learn to appreciate. Companies can automate not only individual operations and elements of a given process, but also entire task, document and information workflows in the organization existing within the framework of a given business scenario. As a result, automation can drive efficiency, transparency and optimization of a company’s operations.

What makes business process automation so important?

In the simplest terms, the concept and idea of business process automation, or BPA for short, covers all activities aimed at replacing, improving or supporting work performed by humans using modern, innovative technologies and approaches from a variety of fields, including automation, robotization, digitalization and process management, which now constitute an integral part of top-of-the-line enterprise BPA solutions.

By implementing business process automation tools, companies and organizations can reap a number of tangible benefits, including achieving their strategic business objectives and improving their bottom line. All thanks to increased productivity and higher quality of work, faster handling of internal and external processes, saving time and money, as well as letting employees forget about the tedious, time-consuming activities that waste their time and energy, all while being prone to the so-called human errors. With automation, companies can focus on delivering added value and achieving better results.

How to effectively automate and optimize business processes in a company?

Proper implementation of a BPA solution in an organization requires proper process knowledge, skillful planning of individual activities, as well as adopting an adequate implementation strategy; however, the key prerequisite is choosing the right business process automation software, with functionalities checking all the key boxes, which will allow to reap all the benefits of automation.

As of now, the best solutions offered by the market include highly advanced low-code platforms, which are becoming increasingly popular in the enterprise settings – and not without a good reason. This is mainly due to the fact that this software enables automating business processes, as well as building tailor-made, yet highly standardized enterprise applications without having to resort to programming languages. Most importantly, low-code platforms offer highly effective synergies between BPA solutions and BPM workflows, while also offering features of document management systems, digital document workflow and robotic process automation, which makes them a perfect solution for a central environment providing applications supporting any business scenario.

Business process automation stock photo by PopTika/Shutterstock