Is Your Business at Risk From Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment is making headlines, thanks to the outrage over Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. As women in industries ranging from advertising to government voice their stories of workplace harassment, you may be wondering if your small business is at risk. As the boss, how can you help prevent sexual harassment?

Understanding Harassment

Employees are protected from harassment, sexual and otherwise, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. While the law applies to companies with 15 or more employees, even smaller businesses should take steps to prevent sexual harassment on the job.

There are two types of sexual harassment:

Quid pro quo: Submitting to or refusing unwelcome sexual advances or contact affects the “tangible employment actions” around the employee, such as whether she is hired, fired, promoted or assigned to desirable shifts. Hostile environment: This type of harassment doesn’t result in tangible employment actions. However, the employee is subjected to enough harassment to create what a reasonable person would consider a hostile, offensive or intimidating work environment.

Some forms of sexual harassment are clear-cut, such as physical harassment or requests for sexual favors. However, making offensive remarks about women (or men) in general can also be considered sexual harassment. The Department of Labor cites the following examples of behaviors that may contribute to a hostile environment:

Off-color jokes

Commenting on someone’s physical attributes

Displaying sexually suggestive pictures

Using crude language

Making obscene gestures

Small business workplaces are typically close-knit communities, and some of the behaviors above may be part of good-natured teasing or friends joking around. But it’s easy for one person’s idea of humor to cross the line and offend someone else.

Here are some things you may not know about sexual harassment:

Sexual harassment doesn’t have to come from the employee’s direct supervisor. For example, a coworker, customer, or supervisor from a different department can be responsible for sexually harassing an employee.

Sexual harassment happens to men, too. According to the EEOC, last year men filed 16.6% of sexual harassment claims.

The victim and the harasser can be the same sex.

The best way to deal with sexual harassment is to prevent it in the first place. How?