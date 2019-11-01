Do you know there will be about 4.68 billion mobile users by the end of 2019 worldwide? Businesses from enterprise-level to startups are working hard to grab the attention of this vast user-base. A popular weapon to attract and satisfy smartphone owners is by offering them a useful mobile app.

Mobile applications are downloaded in huge numbers each year, estimated to reach 352.9 billion by the year 2021. This adds to the cutthroat competition among companies working on mobile apps.

Businesses are working so hard with the help of mobile app developers that in contemporary times, there is hardly anything for which you won’t find an app. From the app calculating your menstrual dates to the app that calculates the steps you walked in a day, everything is available!

According to the expectations, the mobile app industry revenue will reach $131 billion by 2021. Here is a graphical representation to depict all the findings of this research.

There are very few businesses that are not planning to reap the benefits of this trending and flourishing industry. Although behind this glorious state, there is a dark side too, which you will have to cross to become a leader.

Here are certain reasons based on stats that prove how easily your app can fail:

App crashes – 71 % of people uninstall

In-app defects – found by 47% of users

Low loading speed – 70% abandons the app

These all are technical glitches that are not in your hand. You have to choose the right mobile app development company to avoid such issues. In order to help entrepreneurs with no or little technical knowledge, I am sharing some tips to choose the best mobile app development company for them.

5 tips to choose the best mobile app development company

1. Experience in different mobile app development

There are not just one kind of mobile apps. You have native apps and cross-platform apps that are developed with codes of separate programming languages. Native apps are used for a specific platform like Android or iOS whereas cross-platform apps work seamlessly on every platform. They both have separate user bases, pros, and cons.

Choose a company that has experience in developing all kinds of apps. So, their consultants will be able to guide you with the perfect choice that caters perfectly to your business needs.

2. Expertise in your niche

Always go for a company that has hands-on experience of working for your industrial domain. If you have a tourism business, choosing an app development company that has developed only healthcare and education apps is the worst decision for your business.

It is not mandatory that they should have experience in your business niche but you must ensure that they have worked for different industrial domains.

3. Provide dedicated mobile app developers

Such companies will allow you to hire professionals who will work solely on your project. This will ensure complete concentration, higher accuracy, and full-time assistance. Make sure to choose a mobile app development company that has the options of different hiring models for dedicated mobile app developers.

4. Cooperative Team

If you have little or no technical knowledge, services form consultants become an important issue. You can find the degree of their cooperation in the first meeting itself. It is quite an easy thing to find.

If the team is friendly in providing consultation, you can ask them these questions directly without hesitation.

How will you safeguard my information? Will you sign NDA with me? Who will communicate and at what intervals with my in-house team? Will I be able to choose a mobile app developer of my choice? Is there any hidden cost that you do not share at the initial stage? If I do not get satisfactory services, will you return my money back?

There are companies that are giving a 100% money-back guarantee along with signing a strict non-disclosure agreement. Find such companies to get complete security of your resources.

5. The perfect balance between price and quality

I understand, for every smart business owner, costing of a project is an important parameter to select a company. But become smarter and do not focus on cost completely. Make sure that there is a match between price and quality,

Before taking quotes from companies, set a budget for your mobile app development project. Your target should be to search for the best mobile app development company that provides the best quality at your budget.

Based on these parameters and the organic search results as well as ratings by different rating agencies, I have shortlisted these top five mobile app development companies:

PixelCrayons: An award-winning mobile app development company

Since its inception in 2004, it has completed 13800 plus projects successfully. They are known for programmers, testers, and analysts with more than four years of experience in their specific domains.

Last year, their customer retention rate has reached 97%. This company has integrated all the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, AR/VR, internet of things, etc. in their services.

DCSL Software: Costly but quality mobile app solutions

With a team of 300 plus professionals, their main focus is upon satisfying their customers. Their approach is result-oriented which allows them to offer optimum outcomes. They are providing IT solutions through their workplaces based in USA and India.

IT Craft: Clientele spread across the globe

Based in India, they have catered to customers all around the globe with their powerful and unique software development solutions. No matter what is the size of the company, be it an enterprise or startup, they provide efficient consultation and development services to them.

Menlo Technologies: Known for creative software development

They have professionals who are given special training in CRM. Their services are quite satisfactory for their clients. This company has a team of over sixty engineers who have industry expertise and experience to deal with different mobile app requirements.

Zibtek: Top software consulting firm based in the USA

They have offered their incredible mobile app services to all sizes of businesses, from Fortune 500 to startups. With more than 1000 employees, they have offices in different destinations all over the world.

Final words

It is not tough to find the best mobile app development company but the real challenge lies in finding the best company for you. A company suitable for your competitor might not be perfect for you as well.

For this, you must understand your business needs and choose mobile developers that fit the best within your expectations. If you have anything else to add then please share with me in the comment section.

Patricia Neil is a tech professional who loves to research & write about the latest tech trends. Happy Reading!

Mobile app stock photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock