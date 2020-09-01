There are times when the hardest part of home improvement projects might be in choosing your remodeling contractor. To ensure that you’re on the right path to easy and wondrous home upgrades, here’s a quick look at a few steps you can take during the process of selection.

Know What You Want

Your first step when it comes to choosing the correct contractors has to do with your home and you. Have a plan in mind. If you want painting done, you’ll need to hire local painters or do it yourself. In other words, decide what it is you want to do and how you want to get it done. This makes getting estimates easier, and it also makes comparing them easier. Pro tip – if a contractor isn’t willing to conform to your vision, he isn’t the one for you.

Ask Friends and Family

Good residential remodeling contractors tend to rack up positive recommendations. Ask your neighbors, friends, family, and other acquaintances for the names of any contractors they’ve been impressed with. This will help you with narrowing your options, but also with staying away from those who aren’t the best at what they do.

Online Reviews

Online reviews can be quite helpful when it comes to finding contractors for your home remodeling projects. Look for those sites where it’s difficult to fake reviews, like Yelp and Angie’s List. You might also check out social media outlets like Twitter and Facebook. You’ll be able to see a wide range of customer experiences for the contractors you’re considering. Pro tip – look for how these contractors deal with complaints. It’ll let you know how they’ll handle any you might have.

Talk to More Than One

After you’ve gotten a few recommendations and checked out home improvement contractors online, it’ll be time to give them a call. Always get more than a few bids on any project you’re considering. Do this even when you love the very first one you happen to get. Keep in mind that contractors might charge various rates due to them having a variety of specialties, so getting multiple bids is always a good thing to do.

BBB Ratings and References

When you talk to these contractors, always be sure that you get the registered name of their business. References, like those from subcontractors and current customers, can assist you when it comes to learning about work quality. Customers the contractors currently have will be able to share their experiences with you. At the same time, subcontractors can give you any red flags, like cutting corners with subpar materials or them not paying on time. The official business name will be necessary for you to research them on the Better Business Bureau for problems and complaints.

Well Defined Bids

Finally, once you’ve found a few contractors, it’ll be time to go ahead and get bids from each of them. Have a lengthy conversation with each one, and make sure you go over all of your plans. If you have any sort of blueprints, show them to them. Tell them what’s in your budget and ask them for a complete quote.

To thoroughly compare bids, it’s essential to get details regarding the cost of materials, labor, and any other expenses.

Once you’ve gotten a bid you’re comfortable with, begin negotiating. Ensure that the contract is fully detailed and that you’re entirely satisfied with it before starting the project. Once the work has started, be sure that you’re communicating with the contractor to ensure that the project goes smoothly and according to plan.

