Personas are the imagined snapshot of your company’s ideal buyers or customers. It isn’t the typical buyer, but the present picture of the buyer type that matches what you have to offer. However, buyer personas are just made-up characters created through facts, complex data, research, and customer feedback.

Persona plays an essential tool when it comes to marketing and businesses. It is because marketing departments need to have a direct impact on customers, prospects, sales, customer services, public relations, and so much more.

It takes a lot to sell to B2B buyers; it isn’t anything like selling to a B2C audience. B2B Buyers are also the ones known to have a closer relationship with their vendors and tend to be more selective.

Do Buyer Persona’s Matter to Email Marketers?

Did you know that a buyer persona can help inform every aspect of the strategy, including email design, copywriting, newsletters, list segmentation, and lead nurturing? Out of these list segmentation and nurture, tracks are the most potent attributes to use buyer personas in email marketing.

Every marketer knows how to benefit from the buyer’s journey in marketing. But email marketers can use insights from defined buyer personas to improve their strategy and vice-versa. Data insights from the email marketing team support the entire process of persona development too.

How to Find and Create your Buyer Personas

Creating buyer personas for your B2B business always seems like a long way ahead; here are few methods that will come in handy for you. There are several ways to create customer personas for B2B marketing, but here are some ways you can align it with email marketing.

Demographics:

Customers’ demographic data can be anything from age, gender, location, and much more of the primary information. There are three crucial ways through which you can get hold of demographic data on your customer persona.

Google Analytics – You are most probably already familiar with Google Analytics, so I won’t dive deep into what it is. In GA, you get a quick overview of the primary demographic data of your audience. Here you can find demographics like age, gender, and locations. These sets of information build the foundation for your buyer persona.

Psychographics:

Psychographic data isn’t like demographic data, and it is much harder to obtain. Though it is harder to get, it is way more helpful to your business. Here are three ways that you can acquire psychographic data.

Email Replies – It is evident that many automated emails are no-reply emails, but it is always important to let your audiences reply. Getting recipients to respond to your emails can improve your deliverability score and decrease your spam score. Moreover, the bottom line leaves it an opportunity to get feedback from your customers or leads.

When you take these questions and implement them in your service, your customers will most likely convert into repeat customers.

How to Align these Datasets with your Email Marketing

The Bottom Line

Buyer persona and email marketing can go hand in hand for your business. You can experience tremendous changes from acquiring buyer persona and using them in various marketing platforms.

