Technology was supposed to make things easier and relieve unnecessary stress. Think about all the progress we have made. No one has to hand-churn butter anymore. We are not required to hunt or gather. We have a degree of safety unmatched by any other time in history. We can learn new things just by asking a question. Our digital assistant of choice provides the answer. Learn to cook anything just by watching any of a thousand YouTube videos with free instructions, tips, and tricks. These recipes are even tailored to our favorite kitchen gadgets.

Yet for some reason, we are busier and more stressed than ever. How can that be? Kids play with powerful computers as if they were toys. We take for granted technology that not so long ago, the military would have literally killed for. Young professionals do not have it as easy as it seems. There are very good reasons why they are so focused on wellness. They are constantly being pushed to the brink in ways that are not obvious. If you want to be a part of the solution, you have to understand the problem. Here are a few reasons wellness is more than a passing fad:

Greater Competition

There was a time when a person could graduate from high school and jump right into a good job that would quickly become a successful career. One could start in the mail room and work their way up through the company. There were jobs aplenty for everyone who was willing to put in the work. Some people from previous generations are convinced that anyone who does not have a good job is just lazy. That is far from the case.

Today, a high school diploma doesn’t get you in the door. You need a minimum 4-year degree. If you want to differentiate yourself in the psychology field, look into a PhD in Clinical Psychology to get started. The good news is that a terminal degree in your chosen field is more accessible than it used to be. You can pursue a degree in person or online. Many online universities provide greater flexibility when it comes to attending classes.

The competitive environment is pushing all of us to attain a lot more education before we can get life started. While that is ultimately a good thing, one cannot exactly buy a house fresh out of high school. More competition for middle-class and white collar jobs means more work and more stress.

Decreasing Life Expectancy

Wellness trends in 2021 show that young people are concerned about their health. Is there truth behind this concern? According to the data, there is. Even before the pandemic, US life expectancy was on the decline. CNN reports the following:

Of all age groups, adults 25 to 64 years old saw the largest increase in mortality rates – 6% – according to the study, published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

We are seeing increases in suicide, obesity, and substance abuse among that crucial 25 – 64 age group. This suggests that life is getting harder, faster, and for more people. There are two key factors that might be driving the change:

Hard work and dedication do not exactly pay off like they use to. Traditional social structures are collapsing and people are feeling more alone, as if no one has their back.

These are the types of things that can contribute to a greater sense of desperation, which in turn, leads to self-destructive behavior. A renewed focus on personal wellness is necessary for survival.

Casualties of the Culture Wars

The culture war is real. Everything feels like a conflict. Younger people are less religious, more eco-sensitive, accepting of minorities, gender fluidity, and they have a more global, less patriotic mindset. It is all a fierce battle. Even the wins are costly and the battle seems to never end. It is so much harder to focus on running your small business in a climate where everything you believe in is under fire. In this environment, a renewed focus on wellness makes perfect sense.

Wellness is not just a buzzword or trend. It is a necessity brought on by the reality of greater competition, lower life expectancy, and social unrest. A greater focus on personal wellness will serve us all very well.

Wellness stock photo by Polarpx/Shutterstock