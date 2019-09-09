By Lidia S. Hovhan

Do you know how fast an average person thinks? Mind experts estimate that we are able to think at an average of 42 to 55 thoughts per second. That means in one hour, we are able to think approximately 2,500 to 3,300 thoughts. That’s incredibly fast.

If you are an online seller you have to pay attention to SEO marketing metrics. But you also have to grapple with that kind of fast thinking to hold the attention of your target audience. That is why you need to create intelligent and gripping content because it is the only way you can get hold of the fleeting and flirty minds of people.

In addition, you need to craft a gripping CTA that will induce your audience to take action. This is really a tall order, but it can be done. Here are some tips on how you can create intelligent and engaging content that will induce your target audience to take action.

Targeted Audience Research

First things first. You have to start with your target audience. Who are they really? Do you know their demography, their wants, needs, and hidden desires? If you know the who, the what, the where and the how of your target market, you are ready to craft your targeted content.

This necessitates thorough research of your target audience. Researching involves asking questions. It is easy for you to get lost in a sea of information if you are not specific in what you want to know. In other words, you can only get the correct information if you will ask the right questions.

When researching your target audience, be specific with what you really want to know about them in relation to your product. For instance, your question may include:

What type of content do they want to read?

What is the most important feature that they want to be included in my product?

How do they really intend to use my kind of product?

What is the age bracket that finds my product most useful?

Where do most of my target audience live?

You can learn more about your audience in specific ways by conducting personal interviews. This will be time-consuming and labor-intensive since you will be talking to a lot of people. Conducting the interviews of a cross-section of your possible target market will lessen the work and make it faster.

When holding personal interviews, consider the following:

Make them feel comfortable

Ask questions that are open-ended such as “what frustrates you most about this product?”

Never ask them leading questions, such as “does this product annoy you?”

Looking for the latest social media statistics there are 3.356 billion social media users worldwide.You can also use social media to learn about your specific audience. Most people are not comfortable with personal interviews, but they are more than willing to share their thoughts through social media.

For instance, you can search who your customers are following on Twitter by using Followerwonk, Sprout Social and similar sites. These sites are using social media management apps and solutions. They can help you find target customers and form connections with them.

Take Part in Strategy Focused Content Workshops

Before you can sell anything to anybody, you have to inform him about your product. That means information comes first before your product. Nowadays, it is content that drives sales. It is the quality of your content that will enable you to connect, build and engage your customers.

This underlines the need for you to take part in strategy focused content workshops. This type of workshop will enable you to clarify your marketing goals, develop a consistent and unique voice brand and enhance your users’ experience.

In joining a strategy focused content workshop, you will be able to plan ahead, clarify your business goals, use the best practices for focused content creation, map out the direction of your target audience from being a potential customer to buying customers, and many more.

This workshop will also provide you with hands-on training by using different models, templates, analytical tools. They will help you measure and analyze the effectiveness of your content marketing so that you can reach your business goals.

Search for Content Ideas and Concepts That Can Convert

Today’s customers demand high-value, unique and fresh content. You must invest time and effort to create such high-quality content. This is a huge task for any marketer, but there is a way you can make it easier.

There are many places on the internet where you can get ideas and concepts that can convert people from being potential customers to buying customers. Some examples are videos, Infographics, covers of online magazines, blog posts and many more.

You can also use the insights of your existing customers and valuable ideas from your competitors to craft a focused content. With these resources, you will have no problem in crafting a focused content marketing strategy that will convert your prospective customers to actual buyers.

Lidia S. Hovhan is Digital Marketing expert and SEO guru. She contributes articles about how to integrate digital marketing strategy with traditional marketing to help business owners to meet their online goals. You can find really professional insights in her writings.

Content stock photo by Sammby/Shutterstock