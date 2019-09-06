Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- Do you want to sell your small business? You need to prepare first
- Protect your business from ransomware attacks
- From teacher to nonprofit entrepreneur: One man’s journey
- Is micromanaging ruining your business?
Marketing
- How to market with brand advocates
Retail
- What you need to know about consumer buying habits
- How to create a retail disaster recovery plan
Sales
- How to boost sales in health & beauty businesses
- Get ready for holiday shoppers
Startup
- Do you want to start a nonprofit?
Trends
- What’s hot in home industries
Business market stock photo by Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock