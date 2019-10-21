There is certainly no shortage of digital marketing tips, tricks, tools, and trends available to marketers and business owners in every industry. And marketing is multi-channel as well, with marketing needs in social media, SEO, PPC, email, event, and more. This makes it absolutely essential marketers and business owners follow what’s trending.

For instance, the rise in voice search is going to be a turning point in how consumers communicate with brands and businesses, as well as how purchases are made. This is a marketing trend that is just beginning.

We have yet to truly see the real potential of voice search, and innovative tech like it, yet. Hence the importance of keeping your ear to the ground in the marketing space. Let’s take a closer look at a few key digital marketing trends to watch for in 2020.

Voice Search Marketing

Voice search is changing the way consumers find, visit, and buy from brands and businesses of all sizes. This is an important digital marketing trend to keep an eye on in 2020. Why?

There is a pretty big difference between marketing for visual and marketing for sound. For instance, you can use a number of keywords to attract the attention of a consumer online via social media post, article, or SERPs result. However, when a consumer asks Alexa, “Send me the best pizza in town,” you better have the best pizza in town all over your online marketing with reviews and ratings to match.

You could even run a best pizza in town contest every year for your pizzeria in order to have your pizza business synonymous with the “best pizza” in your local community.

Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality

Virtual reality and augmented reality, VR and AR, have become important parts of technology and business in the past few years. VR and AR has also found its place in digital marketing. Soon it will have a large impact on marketing, but it is still early.

And don’t simply pick one. Virtual reality and augmented reality are different, and there is no telling which one will dominate in 2020. Many believe augmented reality will be far more popular than VR next year.

What does AR marketing look like? IKEA does a great job utilizing augmented reality. The IKEA app lets customers bring a piece of furniture home digitally before making a purchase. Pretty cool.

Personalized Digital Marketing Campaigns

The year 2020 will ring in technology and innovation in the space of marketing, but there still needs to be a strong human-to-human connection. This makes personalization a very important digital marketing trend to watch in the coming year. Why is personalization so important?

“There is no better way to deliver a superior customer experience than through personalization,” Explained Forbes Insights. “Customers seek immediate and fulfilling access to the companies they do business with, over the devices of their choice — and they will not hesitate to click to competitors’ sites if they feel they are not appreciated.”

Did you know that 80 percent of consumers said they make buying decisions based on the personalized experience they have? That is a very clear call to action for marketers and business owners.

One way you can get ahead of the personalized marketing trend before 2020 is to begin personalizing your email marketing via segmentation. You can also start driving more customers via personalized social media ad campaigns.

The Social Post Shopping Experience

Nearly half the world is using social media. This makes it pretty much mandatory that your business, brand, products, and/or services are available via social media. And it is even more important now, since a top digital marketing trend is all about combining social media with the shopping experience.

For example, if a consumer see a social media post of your latest product, taps on the picture, they will see the price and name of the product. Then they can tap the price and be directed to a shopping product page where they can purchase the item quickly online. It turns the shopping experience on its head.

Wrapping Up . . .

The above digital trends are only the tip of the iceberg for 2020. There are certainly a whole lot more to watch for, such as interactive content and Google ad smart bidding. The main aim, however, is to keep your thumb on the pulse of digital marketing. This will keep add longevity to your business in 2020 and beyond. What digital marketing trend will you implement next year? Tell us about it.

Michael Zhou is a Senior VP of Business Intelligence Development and has assisted the Fortune 1000 company with expertise in the web as a whole, including ground-zero marketing efforts that benefit both consumer and vendor. He is also contributor on Esprittoday.

Digital stock photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock