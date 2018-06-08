Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- 3 ways to double your growth this year
- How your business can benefit from podcasting
- LLC or PLLC—which business structure is best for your small business?
Accountants
- Should you buy an accounting franchise—or stay independent?
Construction Businesses
- Lead gen tips for contractors (HVAC, specifically)
Marketing
- 3 effective ways to reach Gen Z on social media
- Should you add radio ads to your marketing budget?
Money
- Building the future of banking
Trends
- This is not your grandmother’s tea
Small business photo by Odua Images/Shutterstock